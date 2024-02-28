China and Russia Strengthen Ties to Ensure Stability in Asia-Pacific Region

China has emphasized its enduring friendship with Russia in a recent diplomatic move, urging both nations to take on a more significant role in maintaining security, stability, and development in the Asia-Pacific region. The call for enhanced cooperation came following a visit by Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong to Moscow, where he highlighted the historically strong relations under the strategic guidance of Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

Despite concerns from the West about the growing alliance between Moscow and Beijing, particularly in trade and defense, China has refrained from condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine. This has led to sustained warmth in the relationship between the two BRICS states, even as China faces backlash from the United States and the European Union for supporting Russia amid trade sanctions.

The strategic partnership between China and Russia has become crucial for both nations. Russia, facing economic sanctions, sees China as a vital economic lifeline, while China benefits from affordable energy imports and access to abundant natural resources. However, the West remains suspicious of this alliance, viewing it with increased anxiety over the past two years.

During his Moscow visit, Sun Weidong expressed China’s commitment to deepening coordination in the Asia-Pacific region, emphasizing the role of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Established in 2001, the SCO serves as a political, economic, and security organization in Eurasia. Sun stressed the need for both nations to promote the SCO as a stabilizing anchor in the face of century-old changes, fostering communication and coordination to jointly safeguard regional security and development.

The Chinese official also engaged in discussions with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on various global issues, including the Ukraine crisis and the situation on the Korean peninsula. While details of the discussions were not provided, the statements indicate a shared commitment to addressing international and regional challenges.

In a separate announcement, the Chinese foreign ministry revealed that its special representative for Eurasian affairs would tour Russia, Poland, Ukraine, Germany, and France in early March. The objective of the tour is to promote a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, showcasing China’s active involvement in diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict.