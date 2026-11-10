China Announces Scholarships for Kenyan Students

The People’s Republic of China has announced 15 scholarships for eligible Kenyan students seeking to pursue undergraduate, master’s and PhD studies during the 2027/2028 academic year.

According to the scholarship announcement, interested applicants can access the application portal online through www.campuschina.org.

The Ministry of Education has advised prospective applicants to visit its official website for detailed information on the application procedure, eligibility criteria and requirements for nomination.

Applicants are required to submit their completed application forms to the Ministry of Education by 5pm on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.