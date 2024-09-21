Chinese Zoo Admits to Painting Dogs as Pandas After Visitor Backlash

A Chinese zoo has confessed that the “pandas” featured in their exhibit were actually painted dogs, sparking outrage from visitors. According to the New York Post, the deception was uncovered at the Shanwei Zoo when visitors noticed unusual behavior from the supposed pandas, such as barking and panting — behaviors inconsistent with actual pandas.

Videos shared online revealed the animals were not pandas but Chow Chows, a dog breed from northern China, painted to resemble pandas with black-and-white markings. One video showed a “panda” panting while lounging on a rock, while another clip captured a long-tailed “panda” strolling around. The revelation led to a wave of online mockery, with one user dubbing the animals “PANdogs.”

Chinese Zoo admits their “pandas” were painted dogs via AsiaWire pic.twitter.com/xeGMlHSKOO — Dexerto (@Dexerto) September 19, 2024

Following the social media uproar, zoo officials admitted to painting two Chow Chows to mimic pandas. Visitors have since demanded refunds, accusing the zoo of false advertising.

This isn’t an isolated incident. In May, NBC News reported that Taizhou Zoo in Jiangsu Province had similarly painted Chow Chows, initially claiming they were a rare breed of “panda dogs.” After facing public and media backlash, they admitted the animals were just painted dogs.

Criticism mounted on Chinese social media, especially on Weibo, where users condemned the practice as harmful to the dogs’ health, given their thick coats and sensitive skin. Despite the backlash, zoo officials defended the practice, stating the dye was harmless and comparing it to humans dyeing their hair. The trend of painting dogs to resemble pandas has surfaced before, with similar instances reported in Sichuan Province.

Though officials insisted the dogs were unharmed, the practice has sparked ongoing debate about animal welfare and ethical treatment in zoos.