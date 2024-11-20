Chloe Fineman Siblings: All About Alexia and Emma Fineman

Chloe Rose Fineman is an American actress and comedian best known for her role on Saturday Night Live (SNL), where she became a featured player in 2019 and was promoted to repertory status in 2021.

A graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, she has gained acclaim for her celebrity impressions and performances in films like Babylon and Father of the Bride.

Fineman has also appeared in various TV series, including Dickinson and Big Mouth, showcasing her versatility as a performer.

Siblings

Chloe has two sisters, Emma Fineman, a visual artist, and Alexia Fineman (nicknamed Leka), a competitive CrossFit athlete.

Their father is David Fineman, and their mother is Ellen Gunn.

The sisters are known for their individual talents, with Emma focusing on various art mediums and Leka excelling in CrossFit competitions.

Career

Fineman began her career in comedy by performing at various venues and joining The Groundlings, an esteemed improv and sketch comedy troupe based in Los Angeles.

In 2019, she joined the cast of Saturday Night Live (SNL) as a featured player.

Her ability to deliver spot-on celebrity impressions quickly made her a standout on the show.

Some of her notable impressions include Britney Spears, Timothée Chalamet, and Ariana Grande.

Her performances often blend humor with keen social commentary, showcasing her talent for satire.

Due to her impressive work on SNL, she was promoted to repertory status in 2021, solidifying her place as a key member of the ensemble.

During her time on SNL, she has participated in various sketches that have gone viral, further increasing her popularity.

In addition to her work on SNL, Chloe Fineman has appeared in several films and television series.

In Father of the Bride (2022), a modern remake of the classic film, she played a supporting role.

She also appeared in Babylon (2022), a film set in Hollywood during the transition from silent films to talkies, where she showcased her acting range.

On television, she has had a recurring role as Louisa May Alcott in the critically acclaimed series Dickinson on Apple TV+, and she voices characters in the animated series Big Mouth on Netflix, demonstrating her versatility as a voice actress.

Fineman has garnered attention not only for her comedic talent but also for her ability to connect with audiences through relatable humor and sharp wit.

In 2021, she was included in Hollywood Reporter’s Next Gen List, recognizing her as one of the most promising young talents in the entertainment industry.

Awards and accolades

Fineman has received several awards and accolades throughout her career, highlighting her talent in comedy and acting.

In 2021, she was nominated for the Gold Derby TV Award for Breakthrough Performer of the Year and also received a nomination for Best Actress/Model at the London Fashion Film Festival for her role in A Fashion Thing.

Additionally, she has been recognized in industry lists, including being featured in Hollywood Reporter’s Next Gen List and Variety’s New York Impact Report, which acknowledge influential figures in entertainment.

Her performances, particularly her celebrity impressions on Saturday Night Live, have earned her critical acclaim, with publications like Glamour and The Washington Post praising her comedic abilities.