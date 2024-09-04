Chris Noth’s Net Worth

Chris Noth, an accomplished American actor, boasts a net worth of $12 million. He is best recognized for his iconic roles as Big on HBO’s Sex and the City (1998–2004), Detective Mike Logan on NBC’s Law & Order (1990–1995), and Peter Florrick on CBS’s The Good Wife (2009–2016). Noth’s extensive career spans over 70 acting credits, including major films like Cast Away (2000) and Sex and the City films, as well as notable television series such as The Equalizer (2021–present).

Early Life

Born Christopher David Noth on November 13, 1954, in Madison, Wisconsin, Chris was raised in Connecticut alongside his two older brothers. His mother, Jeanne Parr, was a prominent news reporter and host, while his father, Charles Noth, held various roles, including insurance agent and World War II naval aviator. Tragedy struck in 1966 when Chris lost his father in a car accident, leading the family to relocate several times before settling in New York.

Chris had a turbulent youth, marked by rebellious behavior, but eventually found direction after enrolling at The Barlow School in Dutchess County, New York. He later attended Marlboro College in Vermont, where he developed a passion for acting. This passion led him to the Yale School of Drama, where he earned his MFA in 1985.

Theatre Career

While at Yale, Chris Noth honed his craft by performing in over 25 plays, including significant works like Maxim Gorky’s The Lower Depths. After graduation, he continued to build his stage career, playing Hamlet at the American Shakespeare Festival and appearing on Broadway in productions such as The Best Man and That Championship Season.

Film and Television Career

Noth’s breakthrough came in 1990 with his role as Detective Mike Logan on Law & Order, a role that solidified his place in television history. He continued to captivate audiences with his portrayal of Big in Sex and the City, a character that became a cultural phenomenon. The success of the series led to two feature films that grossed a combined $713 million.

In addition to his television success, Noth has appeared in various films, including Mr. 3000 (2004) and Lovelace (2013). He has also voiced characters in animated films and narrated documentaries. His most recent role as William Bishop in CBS’s The Equalizer has further cemented his status as a versatile actor.

Personal Life

Outside of acting, Chris Noth has ventured into business, co-owning the New York music venue The Cutting Room and holding a majority stake in Ambhar Tequila. His personal life includes his marriage to actress Tara Lynn Wilson, with whom he has two sons, Orion and Keats.

Real Estate and Assets

Chris Noth has invested in various real estate properties, including a $1.85 million co-op apartment in NYC’s Upper East Side and homes in Los Angeles and Massachusetts. His real estate portfolio reflects his success and investment acumen.

Chris Noth Awards and Recognition

Noth’s talent has earned him numerous awards and nominations, including Golden Globe nods for Sex and the City and The Good Wife. He has also received Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and accolades for his stage work, highlighting his broad appeal across different media.

Controversies

In December 2021, Noth faced allegations of sexual assault, which he has denied. The controversy had significant professional repercussions, including being dropped by his talent agency and losing a potential $12 million deal related to his tequila brand.

