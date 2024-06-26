Chris Rock, an American comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director, boasts a net worth of $60 million. His net worth could be significantly higher, but he lost tens of millions of dollars, reportedly up to $40 million, in a divorce settlement with his wife of 20 years, Malaak Compton, in 2016. Despite this, Rock remains one of the highest-paid comedians of all time, capable of earning tens of millions from a single standup special. He was ranked as the fifth-greatest stand-up comedian by a Comedy Central poll.

Chris Rock Net Worth $60 Million Date of Birth February 7, 1965 Place of Birth Andrews, South Carolina Nationality American Profession Comedian, Actor, Writer, Producer, Director

Chris Rock first gained widespread recognition from his time on “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) in the early 1990s, although he had been performing stand-up and landing small roles for several years prior. Today, he is one of the most famous comedic actors globally, known for films like “The Longest Yard” (2005), the “Madagascar” series (2005-2012), and “Grown Ups” (2010).

Major Box Office Hits

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) – $746 million

– $746 million Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) – $603 million

– $603 million Grown Ups (2010) – $271 million

– $271 million Grown Ups 2 (2013) – $247 million

– $247 million Madagascar (2005) – $532 million

Rock voiced Marty the Zebra in all four Madagascar movies, which were commercial successes. He also starred in and co-wrote the “Grown Ups” movies with Adam Sandler, which were popular with audiences despite mixed critical reviews. Additionally, he created and produced the semi-autobiographical sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris,” which aired 88 episodes from 2005 to 2009.

Highest Paid Comedian

When touring, Chris Rock is consistently among the highest-paid comedians worldwide. Between June 2016 and June 2017, he earned approximately $60 million, making him the highest-paid comedian that year. The following year, he earned $30 million.

Netflix Special Payday

In October 2016, Netflix announced two new stand-up specials from Rock, paying him $40 million ($20 million per special). The first special, “Chris Rock: Tamborine,” was released on February 14, 2018. On March 4, 2023, Rock released a third Netflix special, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” performed live from Baltimore and streamed worldwide.

Early Life

Christopher Julius Rock was born on February 7, 1965, in Andrews, South Carolina. His family moved to Brooklyn, New York, and settled in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Growing up, Rock faced significant bullying in predominantly white schools, leading him to drop out and earn his GED while working in fast-food restaurants.

Also Read: What Was Charles Bronson Net Worth?

Rock began his stand-up comedy career in 1984 at New York City’s Catch a Rising Star club. His performances gained recognition, and he secured minor roles, including in “Miami Vice.” Eddie Murphy noticed Rock and mentored him, leading to Rock’s first film role in “Beverly Hills Cop II” (1987).

Comedy and Television Success

Rock joined the cast of SNL in 1990, alongside Chris Farley, Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider, and David Spade, known as the Bad Boys of SNL. His first comedy album, “Born Suspect,” was released in 1991. He left SNL in 1993 and briefly joined “In Living Color.”

Rock’s career soared with his HBO special “Bring the Pain” in 1996, earning him two Emmy Awards. He continued to garner acclaim with specials like “Bigger & Blacker” (1999) and “Never Scared” (2004). His talk show, “The Chris Rock Show,” won an Emmy for writing. Rock’s comedy albums also won Grammy Awards.

Film Career

Rock transitioned to film with leading roles in “Down to Earth” (2001), “Bad Company” (2002), “The Longest Yard” (2005), “Death at a Funeral” (2010), “Grown Ups” (2010), and “2 Days in New York” (2012). He voiced Marty the Zebra in the “Madagascar” series and played Milton King in “Amsterdam” (2022). Rock is set to portray Roy Wilkins in the upcoming “Rustin.”

Rock also directed and starred in films like “Head of State” (2003), “I Think I Love My Wife” (2007), and “Top Five” (2014). His 2009 documentary “Good Hair” explored African American women’s hairstyles.

Other Projects

Rock produced and narrated the comedy series “Everybody Hates Chris” (2005-2009), based on his teenage years. He also produced “Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell” (2012). Rock hosted the 77th and 88th Academy Awards and invested in Lowell Herb Co., a cannabis brand, in 2019.

Personal Life

Rock married Malaak Compton-Rock in 1996, and they have two daughters. They divorced in 2016, with Rock reportedly paying $40 million in the settlement. In July 2022, Rock began dating actress, screenwriter, and director Lake Bell.

Real Estate

In 1994, Rock bought a home in Brooklyn, New York. He later moved to the suburbs with Malaak, renting the Brooklyn property for $8,000 per month until selling it in 2017 for $3.25 million. Malaak continued living in their 13,000-square-foot mansion in Alpine, New Jersey, bought in 2001 for $3 million.

Chris Rock Net Worth

Chris Rock net worth is $60 million.