Chris Russo is an American sports radio personality, television host, and media executive with an estimated net worth of $22 million. Best known to sports fans as “Mad Dog,” Russo became one of the most recognizable voices in sports broadcasting through his long-running partnership with Mike Francesa on the legendary radio show Mike and the Mad Dog. Over the years, he transformed his popularity into a lucrative broadcasting career, earning millions through radio contracts, television appearances, and media ventures.

Today, Russo remains a prominent figure in sports media as the host of Mad Dog Unleashed on SiriusXM and High Heat on MLB Network.

Chris Russo Net Worth $22 Million Date of Birth October 18, 1959 Place of Birth Syosset, New York

Chris Russo Salary and SiriusXM Contracts

A significant portion of Chris Russo’s wealth has come from his lucrative SiriusXM contracts.

When he joined SiriusXM Radio in August 2008, Russo signed a five-year deal worth approximately $15 million. The agreement paid him around $3 million annually and gave him control over the sports-focused channel now known as Mad Dog Sports Radio.

He renewed his contract in 2013 under similar terms and has continued to negotiate lucrative extensions. Industry reports suggest Russo now earns approximately $5 million per year through his SiriusXM arrangement.

His position as both a host and channel leader has made him one of the highest-paid personalities in sports radio.

Early Life

Christopher Michael Russo was born on October 18, 1959, in Syosset, New York. He grew up as the only child of Anthony “Tony” Russo and Vera “Molly” Russo.

Russo attended the Darrow School in New York before enrolling at Rollins College in Florida, where he earned a degree in history. His education also included study-abroad experiences at Cranleigh School in England and the University of Sydney in Australia, where he focused on history and literature.

These international experiences broadened his perspective before he eventually pursued a career in broadcasting.

Early Broadcasting Career

Before becoming a household name, Russo spent several years working in local radio.

He worked at a station in Orlando, Florida, before returning to New York. During his early years in Florida, listeners often struggled to understand his rapid speech and distinctive New York accent, characteristics that would later become trademarks of his broadcasting style.

In 1988, Russo joined WFAN in New York as an overnight and weekend host. His energetic delivery quickly caught the attention of radio icon Don Imus, who recruited him as a sports reporter for The Imus in the Morning Show.

The exposure helped Russo gain popularity and eventually earn his own weekend sports program.

The Success of Mike

Russo’s career changed forever on September 5, 1989, when WFAN paired him with Mike Francesa for a new afternoon drive-time program.

Mike and the Mad Dog quickly became one of the most influential sports talk shows in America. The contrasting personalities of Russo and Francesa created a unique chemistry that captivated listeners for nearly two decades.

The show covered everything from New York sports to national sports headlines and became required listening for many fans.

Although rumors frequently suggested tension between the hosts, Russo maintained that his eventual departure stemmed from a desire to pursue new opportunities rather than personal conflicts.

Even after the show’s end, Russo and Francesa reunited on several occasions, including special broadcasts from Yankee Stadium and Radio City Music Hall.

Mad Dog Unleashed

After leaving WFAN, Russo launched Mad Dog Unleashed on SiriusXM.

The program allowed him greater creative freedom and helped establish Mad Dog Sports Radio as a major sports-talk destination. Russo’s energetic style and deep sports knowledge attracted listeners nationwide.

Beyond hosting, he played a key role in shaping the channel’s content and identity, further strengthening his influence within the industry.

His SiriusXM success remains one of the biggest contributors to his overall net worth.

MLB Network

Russo expanded his television presence in 2014 when he became the host of High Heat on MLB Network.

The baseball-focused talk show gave him another platform to showcase his outspoken opinions and interviewing skills. The program proved popular among baseball fans and led to multiple contract extensions.

Russo signed a new three-year agreement in 2016 and followed it with another multi-year extension in 2019, ensuring his continued presence on the network.

His work on High Heat has further diversified his income and increased his visibility beyond radio audiences.

Books

In addition to broadcasting, Russo has authored books focused on sports debates and rankings.

His published works include:

The Mad Dog 100: The Greatest Sports Arguments of All Time

The Mad Dog Hall of Fame: The Ultimate Top-Ten Rankings of the Best in Sports

These projects helped expand his brand while giving fans additional insight into his sports opinions and broadcasting style.

Personal Life

Chris Russo married Jeanne Lavelle on May 6, 1995. Together they have four children: Timmy, Kiera, Colin, and Patrick.

The family resides in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Sports broadcasting has become a family affair, as Russo’s son Colin has also pursued a career in radio and made appearances on WFAN.

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