Linda Cohn is an American sportscaster, television personality, radio host, and author with an estimated net worth of $12 million. Best known as one of the most recognizable faces on ESPN, Cohn has built a remarkable broadcasting career spanning more than four decades. She is widely regarded as one of the pioneers for women in sports media and remains the longest-serving anchor in the history of ESPN’s flagship program, SportsCenter.

In addition to her impressive net worth, Linda Cohn reportedly earns an annual salary of around $3 million through her long-running role at ESPN. Her success stems from years of dedication to sports journalism, radio broadcasting, television hosting, and podcasting.

Linda Cohn Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth November 10, 1959 Place of Birth Long Island, New York Nationality American

Linda Cohn Salary at ESPN

Linda Cohn reportedly earns approximately $3 million per year from ESPN.

Over more than three decades with the network, she has become one of the most recognizable sports anchors in America. Her experience, popularity, and historical significance within ESPN have helped secure lucrative long-term contracts.

Beyond SportsCenter, she has contributed to:

NHL coverage

Radio broadcasts

Podcast programming

Special sports features and interviews

Early Life

Linda Cohn was born on November 10, 1959, in Long Island, New York.

Her love for sports developed at an early age through watching games with her father. Hockey quickly became her favorite sport, and she began playing as a teenager. Her mother enrolled her in a hockey league where she competed alongside younger boys, helping sharpen her skills as a goaltender.

During high school, Cohn played hockey and eventually earned a place on her school’s team. After graduating from Newfield High School, she attended the State University of New York at Oswego.

While in college, she played on the women’s hockey team and graduated in 1981 with a degree in communications.

Beginning of Her Broadcasting Career

After college, Cohn entered the sports media industry as a sports anchor for WALK-AM-FM in Patchogue, New York.

She later worked for several radio stations throughout New York, steadily building experience and credibility in sports broadcasting.

A major breakthrough came in 1987 when ABC hired her as a sports anchor. The position made her the first woman to become a full-time national sports anchor on a major American radio network.

The achievement marked a significant milestone for women in sports journalism.

Television Breakthrough

In 1989, Linda Cohn transitioned into television when she joined SportsChannel America.

The move expanded her profile nationally and led to additional opportunities, including hosting sports radio programs and serving as a television sports anchor.

She later worked for KIRO-TV in Seattle before making the career move that would define her professional legacy.

ESPN Career

Linda Cohn joined ESPN in 1992 and made her SportsCenter debut on July 11 of that year.

Over time, she became one of the network’s most recognizable personalities and one of the faces most closely associated with SportsCenter.

Despite facing challenges early in her ESPN tenure, Cohn persevered and developed into one of the network’s most respected anchors.

Throughout her ESPN career, she has:

Hosted thousands of SportsCenter broadcasts

Covered major sporting events

Conducted athlete interviews

Served as a commentator and analyst

Worked on NHL-related programming

Appeared in numerous ESPN promotional campaigns

In February 2016, she hosted her 5,000th edition of SportsCenter, setting a record for the most broadcasts anchored by any person in the program’s history.

Her status within the company was further solidified when she signed another long-term contract extension in 2018.

Hockey Advocacy and NHL Coverage

Although ESPN did not carry NHL games for many years, Cohn remained one of hockey’s strongest supporters at the network.

As a lifelong hockey fan and former player, she frequently advocated for the sport and maintained a strong presence in hockey broadcasting.

She has also contributed to:

NHL discussions on ESPN

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio

Mad Dog Sports Radio appearances

Hockey-focused interviews and analysis

Her passion for hockey has become one of the defining characteristics of her broadcasting career.

Memoir

In 2008, Cohn released her memoir, Cohn-Head: A No-Holds-Barred Account of Breaking Into the Boy’s Club.

The book chronicles:

Her journey into sports broadcasting

Challenges faced as a woman in the industry

Experiences at ESPN

Personal and professional milestones

The memoir offered readers an inside look at the sports media world and highlighted the determination required to succeed in a traditionally male-dominated profession.

Personal Life

Linda Cohn was married to Stew Kaufman for more than 27 years before the couple divorced in 2008.

Together, they have two children.

Despite the end of her marriage, Cohn has maintained close relationships with her family while continuing her demanding broadcasting career.

Sports Teams Linda Cohn Supports

Cohn is known for being an avid sports fan, particularly of New York teams.

Her favorite teams include:

New York Rangers

New York Mets

New York Knicks

New York Giants

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