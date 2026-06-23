Vivica A. Fox is an American actress, producer, television personality, and former dancer who has a net worth of $3 million. With a career spanning more than three decades, Fox became one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars through hit films such as Independence Day, Set It Off, Soul Food, and Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill series.

She also achieved success on television through soap operas, sitcoms, reality shows, and drama series. In addition to acting, Fox has worked extensively as a producer, particularly on Lifetime’s popular The Wrong movie franchise.

Vivica A. Fox Net Worth $3 Million Date of Birth July 30, 1964 Place of Birth South Bend, Indiana Nationality American Profession Actress, Producer, Television Personality, and Former Dancer

Early Life

Vivica Anjanetta Fox was born on July 30, 1964, in South Bend, Indiana. She is the daughter of Everlyena, a pharmaceutical technician, and William Fox, a school administrator. Shortly after her birth, the family moved to Benton Harbor, Michigan.

As a teenager, Fox attended Arlington High School in Indianapolis. She later relocated to California, where she enrolled at Golden West College in Huntington Beach and earned an associate degree in social sciences.

Before becoming an actress, Fox worked as a dancer on the music television program Soul Train. She also appeared in music videos, including Klymaxx’s hit song Meeting in the Ladies Room, helping her gain early exposure in the entertainment industry.

Launching an Acting Career

Fox made her professional acting debut in 1988 on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. The same year, she appeared in the drama series China Beach and soon began securing guest roles on television.

Her first major breakthrough came in 1989 when she landed the lead role of Maya Reubens on NBC’s daytime soap opera Generations. The show ran until 1991 and gave Fox national recognition.

Throughout the early 1990s, she continued building her résumé with appearances on popular series such as:

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Beverly Hills, 90210

Family Matters

Matlock

She also starred alongside Patti LaBelle in the sitcom Out All Night and later joined The Young and the Restless.

Hollywood Breakthrough

Fox’s career reached a new level in 1996, a year that proved transformative for her Hollywood status.

She starred opposite Will Smith in the science-fiction blockbuster Independence Day, one of the highest-grossing films of the decade. Released on a budget of approximately $75 million, the movie earned more than $800 million worldwide and became a global phenomenon.

That same year, Fox delivered one of her most acclaimed performances in Set It Off, starring alongside Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Kimberly Elise. The crime drama became a cultural classic and remains one of the most celebrated films of her career.

Her momentum continued with major roles in:

Booty Call (1997)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Soul Food (1997)

The success of Soul Food earned Fox critical praise and helped establish her as one of the leading actresses of the late 1990s.

Continued Film Success

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Fox remained highly active in film.

Her notable projects included:

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Idle Hands

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

Double Take

Two Can Play That Game

Juwanna Mann

Boat Trip

One of her most memorable performances came in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003), where she played assassin Vernita Green. She later reprised the role in Kill Bill: Volume 2.

In addition to acting, Fox expanded into producing, working on films such as The Salon and later producing numerous television movies.

Television Career

Fox has enjoyed remarkable success on television throughout her career.

In 2000, she starred in CBS’s medical drama City of Angels, notable for featuring a predominantly African-American cast.

From 2004 to 2006, she played FBI agent Nicole Scott in the crime drama Missing, one of her most significant television roles.

Other television credits include:

Alias

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Drop Dead Diva

The Protector

Empire

Mann & Wife

Mr. Box Office

Hawaii Five-0

She has also become a familiar face on reality and competition television, appearing on shows such as:

Dancing with the Stars

The Celebrity Apprentice

Worst Cooks in America

To Tell the Truth

Celebrity Name Game

Battle of the Network Stars

Producing Success

Beyond acting, Fox has built a successful second career as a producer.

She became heavily involved with Lifetime’s popular The Wrong thriller franchise, producing and starring in numerous installments. The series helped establish her as a consistent force behind the camera while creating a profitable niche in television movies.

Her producing work has contributed significantly to her longevity in the entertainment industry.

Personal Life

In 1998, Fox married singer Christopher Harvest. The marriage ended in divorce in 2002.

She later attracted significant media attention for her relationship with rapper 50 Cent. Over the years, she has also been linked to several high-profile figures, including club promoter Omar White, to whom she was briefly engaged.

Fox has spoken openly about not having children, describing it as one of her personal regrets.

Real Estate

In 2014, Fox purchased a home in Porter Ranch, California, for approximately $875,000.

She later listed the property for sale in 2019 for around $1.05 million, reflecting the appreciation in value of the Southern California real estate market.

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