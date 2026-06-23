Daveigh Chase was an American actress, voice actress, and singer who had an estimated net worth of $3 million at the time of her death in 2026. Best known for voicing Lilo Pelekai in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch and portraying the terrifying Samara Morgan in The Ring, Chase built an impressive career as one of Hollywood’s most recognizable child stars of the early 2000s.

Her career crossed multiple genres, from family animation and award-winning anime to cult classics and horror blockbusters. Despite achieving fame at a young age, Chase’s later years were marked by personal struggles and a quieter life away from the spotlight.

Daveigh Chase Net Worth $3 Million Date of Birth July 24, 1990 Place of Birth Las Vegas, Nevada Nationality American Profession Actress, Singer

Early Life

Daveigh Elizabeth Chase was born on July 24, 1990, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Originally named Daveigh Elizabeth Chase-Schwallier, she later adopted the surname Chase following her parents’ divorce. She spent much of her childhood in Albany, Oregon.

From an early age, Chase displayed a passion for performing. She appeared in commercials and television advertisements before transitioning into acting. Her early television credits included appearances in popular series such as Sabrina the Teenage Witch, ER, Touched by an Angel, Charmed, and The Practice.

These early roles helped establish her as a promising young performer and opened the door to larger opportunities in both film and voice acting.

Breakthrough in Film

Chase’s breakthrough arrived in 2001 when she portrayed Samantha Darko, the younger sister of Jake Gyllenhaal’s character in the cult science-fiction drama Donnie Darko.

Although the film initially underperformed at the box office, it later developed a devoted following and became one of the most influential cult films of its era.

The same period also marked her entry into voice acting. She voiced Chihiro Ogino in the English-language version of Hayao Miyazaki’s acclaimed animated masterpiece Spirited Away. The film went on to win numerous international awards and remains one of the most celebrated animated films ever made.

“Lilo & Stitch”

In 2002, Chase landed the role that would introduce her to millions of viewers worldwide: Lilo Pelekai in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch.

The animated film follows a young Hawaiian girl who forms an unlikely friendship with a mischievous alien known as Stitch. Chase’s performance captured Lilo’s humor, vulnerability, and determination, helping make the character one of Disney’s most beloved heroines.

The film became a major commercial success and launched a franchise that included sequels, television series, and spin-off projects. Chase continued voicing Lilo in productions such as:

Stitch! The Movie

Lilo & Stitch: The Series

Leroy & Stitch

Her performance earned widespread praise and won her an Annie Award for voice acting.

Years later, reports emerged that Chase may have had significant unclaimed earnings connected to the ongoing success of the Lilo & Stitch franchise, though the exact amount remains unclear.

Becoming a Horror Icon in “The Ring”

Also in 2002, Chase appeared in The Ring, the American remake of the Japanese horror film Ringu.

She portrayed Samara Morgan, the ghostly child at the center of a deadly curse tied to a mysterious videotape. Although the role required relatively little dialogue, Chase’s eerie presence helped create one of the most memorable horror villains of the decade.

The image of Samara crawling from a television screen became an iconic moment in modern horror cinema.

Her performance earned her the MTV Movie Award for Best Villain, a remarkable achievement for a child actress.

With Lilo & Stitch and The Ring released in the same year, Chase became one of the rare young performers equally recognized for a beloved Disney character and a horror legend.

“Big Love”

From 2006 to 2011, Chase appeared in HBO’s acclaimed drama Big Love, portraying Rhonda Volmer, a troubled and manipulative teenager raised within a polygamist community.

The role allowed her to take on more mature material and demonstrated her range as an actress beyond her childhood performances.

During this period, she also reprised her role as Samantha Darko in the 2009 sequel S. Darko. Additional film and television credits included:

Beethoven’s 5th

Carolina

American Romance

Jack Goes Home

Killer Crush

Although she continued acting into adulthood, her screen appearances became less frequent compared to her early years.

Financial Situation

Following Chase’s death, longtime manager John Ryan claimed that she had millions of dollars in unclaimed residuals and entertainment-related earnings.

According to Ryan, Chase’s contract for Lilo & Stitch allegedly entitled her to ongoing compensation from merchandise, franchise projects, residual payments, and other uses of her voice work.

He stated that notices regarding unclaimed SAG-AFTRA residual payments had continued arriving for years. Ryan suggested that personal difficulties may have prevented Chase from accessing some of those funds.

While the full value of any unclaimed earnings has not been publicly verified, the reports sparked discussions about the financial realities faced by some former child stars despite their lasting cultural impact.

Personal Life

Unlike many former child actors who remained in the spotlight, Chase largely withdrew from public life in her later years.

Reports following her death described a difficult period involving serious health concerns, financial challenges, and personal struggles. Friends and loved ones reportedly attempted to help her access treatment and support during this time.

Despite these hardships, Chase remained deeply admired by fans who grew up watching her performances.

Death

Daveigh Chase died in Los Angeles in June 2026 at the age of 35.

According to reports, she suffered complications related to meningitis, which led to a severe infection, sepsis, and organ failure. It was also reported that she had been hospitalized earlier in the month due to malnutrition.

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