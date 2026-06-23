Tia Carrere is an American actress, singer, former model, and voice artist who has a net worth of $5 million. Best known for her breakout role as Cassandra Wong in the hit comedy Wayne’s World, Carrere built a successful entertainment career spanning film, television, voice acting, and music.

Over the years, she starred in major Hollywood films such as True Lies, Rising Sun, and Kull the Conqueror, while also becoming a fan favorite through her lead role in the adventure television series Relic Hunter. Beyond acting, Carrere has enjoyed a successful music career, winning Grammy Awards for her Hawaiian music albums and earning recognition as one of Hawaii’s most accomplished entertainers.

Tia Carrere Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth January 2, 1967 Place of Birth Honolulu, Hawaii Nationality American Profession Actress, Singer, Former Model, and Voice Artist

Early Life

Tia Carrere was born Althea Rae Duhinio Janairo on January 2, 1967, in Honolulu, Hawaii. She comes from a multicultural background, with Chinese, Spanish, and Filipino ancestry. Her mother worked as a computer supervisor, while her father was employed in banking.

Carrere attended Sacred Hearts Academy, an all-girls school in Honolulu. From a young age, she dreamed of becoming a singer and entertainer. In 1985, she competed on the television talent show Star Search. Although she was eliminated in the first round, the exposure helped open doors in the entertainment industry.

That same year, she landed early acting roles in television series such as Airwolf and Cover Up. Shortly afterward, she secured her breakthrough role as Jade Soong on the popular soap opera General Hospital, appearing on the show from 1985 to 1986.

Television Success

Following her success on General Hospital, Carrere became a familiar face on television throughout the late 1980s and 1990s. She appeared in series such as The A-Team, MacGyver, Tour of Duty, Quantum Leap, Married… with Children, and Tales from the Crypt.

She also starred in a number of television movies and miniseries, steadily building her reputation as a versatile actress.

Her biggest television success arrived in 1999 when she was cast as Sydney Fox in the action-adventure series Relic Hunter. The show followed a globe-trotting archaeologist searching for lost treasures and ancient artifacts. Running from 1999 to 2002, the series became an international hit and helped establish Carrere as a cult television favorite.

Following Relic Hunter, she continued appearing in television productions and reality competitions, including Dancing with the Stars and The Celebrity Apprentice. She also made guest appearances in series such as Curb Your Enthusiasm, Warehouse 13, Hawaii Five-0, and AJ and the Queen.

In animation, Carrere lent her voice to numerous projects, including Duck Dodgers, Johnny Bravo, Family Guy, and Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated.

Film Career

Carrere made her film debut in the 1987 horror movie Zombie Nightmare. She followed with appearances in several action films, including Showdown in Little Tokyo and Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man.

Her major breakthrough came in 1992 when she starred as Cassandra Wong in Wayne’s World opposite Mike Myers and Dana Carvey. The comedy became a massive box-office success, earning more than $200 million worldwide against a modest budget. Carrere’s performance as a rock singer showcased not only her acting abilities but also her vocal talent.

She returned for Wayne’s World 2 in 1993 and went on to appear in a string of successful films throughout the decade, including:

True Lies alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger

Rising Sun with Sean Connery and Wesley Snipes

Jury Duty

High School High

The Immortals

Kull the Conqueror

In 2002, Carrere joined one of Disney’s most beloved franchises when she voiced Nani Pelekai, the older sister of Lilo, in Lilo & Stitch. She continued voicing the character in multiple sequels, spin-offs, and television adaptations.

Her later film credits include Wild Cherry, Hard Breakers, You May Not Kiss the Bride, and Showdown in Manila.

Grammy-Winning Music Career

While many fans know Carrere primarily as an actress, she has also enjoyed notable success as a recording artist.

Her debut album, Dream, was released in 1993 and achieved Platinum status in the Philippines. She also contributed music to various film soundtracks during this period.

After focusing primarily on acting for several years, Carrere returned to music in 2007 with Hawaiiana, a collaboration with Hawaiian musician and producer Daniel Ho. The album earned a Grammy nomination for Best Hawaiian Music Album.

Her subsequent releases proved even more successful. The album ‘Ikena won a Grammy Award, while Huana Ke Aloha later earned another Grammy victory. These achievements established Carrere as a respected figure in Hawaiian music.

Personal Life

Carrere married film producer Elie Samaha in 1992. The couple divorced in 2000 after eight years of marriage.

She later married photojournalist Simon Wakelin. Together, they welcomed a daughter before divorcing in 2010.

Throughout her career, Carrere has maintained strong ties to Hawaii and frequently promotes Hawaiian culture through her music and public appearances.

Real Estate

In 2005, Carrere purchased a home in Topanga, California, for approximately $1.625 million.

She listed the property for sale in 2014 with an asking price of $2.6 million and ultimately sold it later that year for about $2.5 million, generating a substantial profit from the investment.

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