What Is Janel Parrish Net Worth?

Janel Parrish is an American actress and singer who has a net worth of $4 million. She rose to prominence through her long-running role as Mona Vanderwaal on the hit teen drama “Pretty Little Liars” and later gained global recognition for her role as Margot in Netflix’s “To All the Boys” film trilogy.

Beyond television and film, Parrish has also built a steady career in music and stage performance, contributing songs to various soundtracks and maintaining a presence in theater productions.

Janel Parrish Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth October 30, 1988 Place of Birth Honolulu, Hawaii

Early Life

Janel Meilani Parrish was born on October 30, 1988, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Joanne and Mark Parrish. She has one older sister, Melissa. She is of mixed heritage, including Chinese, Irish, English, and German ancestry.

From an early age, Parrish showed a strong interest in performing arts. After watching “The Phantom of the Opera,” she developed a passion for acting and music. She trained in piano, singing, and dance while attending Moanalua Elementary and High School in Hawaii before her family relocated to Burbank, California, where she was homeschooled.

Stage Career

Parrish began performing professionally as a child actress on stage. One of her earliest major roles was Young Cosette in the touring production of “Les Misérables,” a role she later performed on Broadway in 1996.

Throughout her youth, she continued participating in theater productions in Hawaii, including “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Here’s Love.” After shifting her focus to screen acting, she later returned to the stage in productions such as “Spring Awakening,” “Cruel Intentions: The Musical,” and other theatrical adaptations.

Television Career

Parrish made her television debut in 1999 with a guest appearance on “Baywatch” and later appeared in projects such as Disney’s “Geppetto,” “The Bernie Mac Show,” “Zoey 101,” and “The O.C.”

From 2007 to 2008, she played May on the NBC series “Heroes.” Her breakthrough role came in 2010 when she was cast as Mona Vanderwaal in “Pretty Little Liars.” Originally introduced as a recurring character, she later became a main cast member and remained one of the show’s most memorable figures throughout its run.

In 2019, she reprised the role in “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.” Parrish has also appeared in several television films and guest roles, including “Hawaii Five-0,” “Drop Dead Diva,” and “Magnum P.I.”

She also competed on “Dancing with the Stars,” finishing in third place with professional partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

Film Career

Parrish made her film debut in 2007 as Jade in “Bratz.” She later appeared in “Fired Up!,” “April Showers,” and several independent and television films.

Her career reached a new level in 2018 when she starred as Margot in Netflix’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” The film’s success led to reprised roles in its sequels, “P.S. I Still Love You” (2020) and “Always and Forever” (2021).

Her additional film credits include “Mighty Oak,” “Christmas Is Cancelled,” and “The Ray.”

Music Career

At age eight, Parrish won a statewide singing competition in Hawaii. She later became the lead singer of the girl group Impulse during her teenage years.

In 2007, she signed with Geffen Records and released the single “Rainy Day,” featured on the “Bratz” soundtrack. She has since contributed music to film and television projects and released several non-album singles, including “Heart Made of Stone” and “Senseless.”

Other Media Appearances

Parrish has appeared on the covers of various fashion magazines and has worked with several lifestyle and beauty brands. She is also active on social media, where she promotes fashion, wellness, and entertainment-related projects.

Personal Life and Real Estate

In 2018, Janel Parrish married chemical engineer Chris Long after several years of dating.

In 2019, she purchased a home in Studio City, California for approximately $2.3 million. She later listed the property for sale in 2023 for around $3.2 million.

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