Sarah Harding was an English singer, songwriter, actress, and model who rose to fame as a member of the chart-topping girl group Girls Aloud. At the time of her death in 2021, Sarah Harding had an estimated net worth of $9 million.

Harding built her wealth through music success, touring, television appearances, acting roles, endorsements, and reality TV competitions. She became one of the most recognizable members of one of Britain’s most successful girl groups of the 2000s.

Sarah Harding Net Worth $9 Million Date of Birth November 17, 1981 Place of Birth Ascot, Berkshire, England

Early Life

Sarah Nicole Harding was born on November 17, 1981, in Ascot, Berkshire, England.

Before fame, she worked a variety of jobs including promotional work, hospitality, and sales roles while pursuing her interest in music and performance. She also performed in local venues, gradually building confidence as an entertainer.

In 2002, she auditioned for the ITV reality competition:

Popstars: The Rivals

This show would change her life and launch her into international fame.

Breakthrough with Girls Aloud

Harding earned her place in the winning lineup of Girls Aloud alongside:

Cheryl

Nadine Coyle

Kimberley Walsh

Nicola Roberts

The group’s debut single, Sound of the Underground, reached number one in the UK and became a defining moment in early-2000s British pop.

Girls Aloud Success

Girls Aloud became one of the most successful girl groups in UK music history, achieving:

20 consecutive UK Top 10 singles

Multiple platinum-selling albums

Massive arena tours

Strong commercial brand partnerships

Their albums included:

Sound of the Underground

What Will the Neighbours Say?

Chemistry

Tangled Up

Out of Control

The group sold millions of records worldwide, generating substantial earnings from music sales, tours, and merchandising—forming the core of Harding’s net worth.

Solo Career

After Girls Aloud went on hiatus, Harding explored acting and solo music projects.

She appeared in films such as:

St. Trinian’s

Run for Your Wife

She also released solo music, including the EP:

Threads

Harding continued to build her profile through television appearances and entertainment projects, including reality TV and guest roles.

Reality TV

Sarah Harding remained a familiar face on British television after her music peak.

She appeared on shows such as:

Celebrity Big Brother (which she won in 2017)

Various celebrity and entertainment programs

Guest appearances across UK television

These appearances helped maintain her public visibility and contributed additional income.

Personal Life

Harding’s personal life was often in the public eye, including relationships with DJs and media personalities.

She was also open about her struggles with:

Alcohol dependency

Mental health challenges

Media pressure and fame

Despite these difficulties, she remained a popular public figure and continued working in entertainment.

Health Battle

In 2020, Sarah Harding revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

She sadly passed away on September 5, 2021, at the age of 39, prompting widespread tributes from fans and fellow artists.

Real Estate

Over the years, Harding invested in property in the UK and abroad, including homes in Buckinghamshire and Ibiza. Her real estate holdings formed part of her overall net worth.

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