Cheryl, formerly known as Cheryl Cole (née Tweedy), is an English singer, dancer, television personality, and entrepreneur with an estimated net worth of $40 million. She first rose to fame as a member of the hugely successful girl group Girls Aloud, before going on to establish herself as one of the most recognizable solo stars in British pop music.

Over the years, Cheryl has built her fortune through music, television appearances, endorsements, publishing, and brand partnerships, making her one of the most commercially successful British female entertainers of her generation.

Cheryl Cole Net Worth $40 Million Date of Birth June 30, 1983 Place of Birth Newcastle upon Tyne, England

Early Life

Cheryl Ann Tweedy was born on June 30, 1983, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

She grew up in working-class areas of Heaton and Walker. From an early age, Cheryl showed strong interest in performing arts, beginning dance training at just four years old. By age seven, she appeared in a British Gas television advert, marking her first media exposure.

As a child and teenager, she continued developing her performance skills, attending dance programs and appearing in small television roles before her big break.

Breakthrough with Girls Aloud

Cheryl’s life changed in 2002 when she auditioned for the ITV talent competition Popstars: The Rivals.

She successfully earned a place in the winning girl group alongside:

Sarah Harding

Nadine Coyle

Kimberley Walsh

Nicola Roberts

The group’s debut single, Sound of the Underground, reached number one in the UK and made history as one of the fastest-ever chart-topping debuts for a newly formed group.

Girls Aloud Success and Earnings

Girls Aloud became one of the UK’s most successful girl groups of all time, producing:

20 consecutive UK Top 10 singles

Multiple platinum-selling albums

Sold-out arena tours

Major brand and media deals

Their studio albums included:

Sound of the Underground

What Will the Neighbours Say?

Chemistry

Tangled Up

Out of Control

The group’s commercial success generated millions in revenue from record sales, touring, merchandising, and licensing, forming the foundation of Cheryl’s wealth.

Solo Music Career

Cheryl launched a successful solo career while still capitalizing on her Girls Aloud fame.

Her debut solo single, Fight for This Love, became a major international hit and reached number one in the UK.

Her debut album:

3 Words

was also a commercial success, topping the UK Albums Chart.

She followed it with additional successful albums:

Messy Little Raindrops

A Million Lights

Only Human

Hit singles such as Call My Name and Crazy Stupid Love further strengthened her solo career earnings.

Television Career

Cheryl significantly boosted her public profile and income through television work.

She became a judge on:

The X Factor UK

Her mentoring roles led to multiple winning contestants, enhancing her reputation as a major television personality.

She also briefly appeared on the U.S. version of the show before returning to the UK series.

Her television career contributed substantial judging fees and made her one of the most recognizable faces in British entertainment during the late 2000s and 2010s.

Other Business Ventures

Outside of music and television, Cheryl expanded into:

Fragrance and beauty products

Fashion collaborations

Publishing (including autobiographical books such as Through My Eyes)

Magazine features and endorsements

These ventures helped diversify her income and strengthen her long-term net worth.

Liam Payne

In October 2024, Cheryl’s former partner Liam Payne died unexpectedly in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Following his death, Cheryl was appointed co-administrator of his estate alongside music lawyer Richard Bray. Reports indicated the estate was worth tens of millions of dollars and would eventually be inherited by their son, Bear.

Cheryl publicly described the loss as “earth shattering” and asked for privacy on behalf of her family.

Personal Life

Cheryl has had several high-profile relationships, including marriages to footballer Ashley Cole and restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

She later entered a relationship with Liam Payne, with whom she shares a son born in 2017. The couple separated in 2018.

Also Read: Nicola Roberts Net Worth