Nicola Roberts is an English singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, television personality, and former member of the chart-topping girl group Girls Aloud. As of 2026, Nicola Roberts has an estimated net worth of $13 million.

She accumulated her wealth through music sales, songwriting royalties, touring, business ventures, television appearances, and entrepreneurial projects. Best known for her success with Girls Aloud, Roberts later established herself as a respected solo artist and businesswoman.

Nicola Roberts Net Worth $13 Million Date of Birth October 5, 1985 Place of Birth Stamford, Lincolnshire, England

Early Life

Nicola Maria Roberts was born on October 5, 1985, in Stamford, Lincolnshire, England.

She was raised in Runcorn and developed an interest in music and performing at a young age. As a teenager, Roberts regularly entered local talent competitions while working part-time jobs and pursuing opportunities in entertainment.

Although she experienced several setbacks early in her career, she remained determined to break into the music industry.

Her major opportunity arrived in 2002 when she auditioned for the reality television competition:

Popstars: The Rivals

The show would completely change her life.

Breakthrough with Girls Aloud

Roberts secured a place in Girls Aloud alongside:

Cheryl

Kimberley Walsh

Nadine Coyle

Sarah Harding

The newly formed group achieved instant success with their debut single:

Sound of the Underground

The song reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom and launched Girls Aloud into superstardom.

Girls Aloud’s Success

Over the next decade, Girls Aloud became one of the most successful British girl groups ever.

The group released numerous hit albums and singles, including:

Love Machine

The Promise

Call the Shots

Biology

Their unique sound, developed alongside production team Xenomania, helped distinguish them from other pop acts of the era.

Girls Aloud achieved:

More than 20 consecutive UK Top 10 singles

Millions of album sales worldwide

Multiple award wins and nominations

Sold-out arena tours

The group’s enormous commercial success became the foundation of Roberts’ wealth.

Solo Career

After Girls Aloud entered a hiatus, Roberts began developing her own musical identity.

In 2011, she released her debut solo album:

Cinderella’s Eyes

The album received widespread critical acclaim and showcased a more personal and experimental side of her artistry.

Notable singles included:

Beat of My Drum

Yo-Yo

The album explored themes such as:

Fame

Anxiety

Self-confidence

Public scrutiny

Although it did not achieve the commercial success of Girls Aloud’s releases, it established Roberts as a credible songwriter and solo performer.

Songwriting Career

One of Roberts’ most important revenue streams comes from songwriting.

She has written and co-written songs for various artists and is highly respected within the music industry for her creative contributions.

Her songwriting work has extended beyond her own projects and helped increase her earnings through publishing royalties.

Business Ventures

Outside music, Roberts successfully expanded into entrepreneurship.

She launched:

Dainty Doll

The beauty line was designed specifically for people with fair skin tones, addressing a gap in the cosmetics market.

The venture earned praise for promoting inclusivity and further strengthened Roberts’ reputation as a businesswoman.

Television Career

Roberts has remained active in television throughout her career.

She served as a judge on:

The Fashion Hero

She has also appeared on numerous entertainment programs, reality shows, and music specials.

These appearances have contributed additional income while helping maintain her public profile.

Advocacy

Roberts has used her platform to advocate for several causes.

She has spoken openly about:

Bullying

Body image issues

Mental health

Media scrutiny

Having experienced public criticism during her early years with Girls Aloud, Roberts became a vocal supporter of anti-bullying initiatives.

She has also participated in campaigns promoting women’s health and cervical cancer awareness.

Girls Aloud Reunion

Years after the group’s breakup, Roberts reunited with the surviving members of Girls Aloud.

The reunion followed the death of:

Sarah Harding

In 2024, the group embarked on a major arena tour honoring Harding’s legacy.

The reunion generated renewed interest in Girls Aloud’s catalogue and provided another significant source of revenue through ticket sales, merchandise, and music streaming.

Personal Life

Unlike many celebrities, Roberts has generally kept her personal life out of the spotlight.

She has focused much of her public attention on her career, creative projects, and advocacy work.

Her reputation for authenticity and honesty has helped her maintain a loyal fan base throughout her career.

Also Read: Kimberley Walsh Net Worth