Speed Racer Actor Christian Oliver, Daughters Die in Plane Crash

German actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters were killed in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say.

The star of films Speed Racer and Valkyrie had left the nation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and was en route to St Lucia on Thursday.

“Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean,” investigators say.

The actor, real name Christian Klepser, 51, was killed along with his daughters Madita, 10, and Annik, 12.

The plane’s owner and pilot, identified as American man Robert Sachs, was also killed.

Local divers and fishermen from Paget Farm on the tiny island of Bequia went to the scene to render assistance, according to a statement from the Royal SVG Police Force.

The SVG Coast Guard also responded, and recovered all four victims “from the aircraft/sea”.

They have been transported to St Vincent where post-mortem examinations will be carried out in the coming days.

Representatives for Klepser said in a statement that their “thoughts and prayers are with him, his two daughters and his family”.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

The Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority told CBS News, the BBC’s US partner, that it is “currently in the process of gathering information to assist in the investigation”.

The US state department said it was providing “all appropriate consular assistance” to the families of the victims.

Klepser also appeared in Steven Soderbergh film The Good German, and in two seasons of popular German series Alarm for Cobra 11 as a detective.

He was also featured in the Netflix series Sense8 and did voice acting for several video games.

By BBC NEWS