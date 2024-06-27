Christie Brinkley, an American model, entrepreneur, and actress, has an impressive net worth of $100 million. She first gained international fame in the 1970s as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and went on to become one of the highest-paid and most successful models in the world. Brinkley was the face of CoverGirl for over two decades, appeared on more than 500 magazine covers, and collaborated with numerous major brands. She is also known for her marriage to musician Billy Joel from 1985 to 1994.

Christie Brinkley Net Worth $100 Million Date of Birth Feb 2, 1954 Place of Birth Monroe, Michigan Nationality American Profession Model, Entrepreneur, and Actress

Early Life

Born Christie Lee Hudson in Monroe, Michigan, in 1954, Brinkley moved with her family to Los Angeles, where her mother married TV writer and producer Donald Brinkley. The family lived in Malibu and Brentwood. Christie attended Paul Revere Junior High and Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles. After graduating in 1972, she moved to Paris to study art.

In 1973, Brinkley was discovered by American photographer Errol Sawyer at a post office in Paris. Sawyer introduced her to Elite Model Management, where she met influential fashion photographers Mike Reinhardt and Patrick Demarchelier. By the time she returned to California, she had already booked three national ad campaigns.

Modeling Career

Glamour and CoverGirl : Brinkley made multiple appearances on the cover of Glamour and signed a record 25-year contract with CoverGirl.

: Brinkley made multiple appearances on the cover of Glamour and signed a record 25-year contract with CoverGirl. Sports Illustrated : From 1979 to 1981, she appeared on three consecutive covers of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, a first in the magazine’s history. She continued to feature in subsequent issues and TV specials.

: From 1979 to 1981, she appeared on three consecutive covers of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, a first in the magazine’s history. She continued to feature in subsequent issues and TV specials. Magazine Covers and Brand Endorsements: Featured on the covers of Vogue, Newsweek, Cosmopolitan, Esquire, Harper’s Bazaar, Rolling Stone, and more. Held contracts with Max Factor, Nissan, Revlon, Prell, Diet Coke, and Chanel No. 19. Photographed in over 30 countries across six continents.

Film, TV, and Theater

Film : Debuted in 1983’s “National Lampoon’s Vacation” as the girl in the red Ferrari. Reprised the role in “Vegas Vacation” (1997), DirecTV and Infiniti commercials, and a 2019 episode of ABC’s “The Goldbergs.”

: Debuted in 1983’s “National Lampoon’s Vacation” as the girl in the red Ferrari. Reprised the role in “Vegas Vacation” (1997), DirecTV and Infiniti commercials, and a 2019 episode of ABC’s “The Goldbergs.” Television : Recurring role on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” and guest spot on “Mad About You.”

: Recurring role on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” and guest spot on “Mad About You.” Theater: Debuted on stage in 2011 as Roxie Hart in the musical “Chicago” at London’s Cambridge Theatre and on Broadway. Performed with the National Tour Company in cities including Boston, Los Angeles, and Hartford.

Christie Brinkley Business

Brands : Owns Bellissima Prosecco, Christie Brinkley Authentic Skin Care, and Christie Brinkley Eyewear.

: Owns Bellissima Prosecco, Christie Brinkley Authentic Skin Care, and Christie Brinkley Eyewear. Fitness and Literature : Endorsed Total Gym home fitness equipment. Authored “Christie Brinkley’s Outdoor Beauty and Fitness Book,” a New York Times bestseller. Illustrated the cover of Billy Joel’s 1993 album “River of Dreams,” winning Rolling Stone’s Best Album Cover of the Year award.

: Endorsed Total Gym home fitness equipment. Authored “Christie Brinkley’s Outdoor Beauty and Fitness Book,” a New York Times bestseller. Illustrated the cover of Billy Joel’s 1993 album “River of Dreams,” winning Rolling Stone’s Best Album Cover of the Year award. Fashion and Beauty: Designed clothes for Simplicity Pattern Company, prescription glasses for Nouveau Eyewear, a jewelry collection, and a signature fragrance.

Personal Life

Brinkley has been married four times:

Jean-François Allaux : Married in 1973, divorced in 1981.

: Married in 1973, divorced in 1981. Billy Joel : Married in 1985, divorced in 1994. They have one daughter, Alexa Ray Joel.

: Married in 1985, divorced in 1994. They have one daughter, Alexa Ray Joel. Richard Taubman : Married in 1994, divorced in 1995. They have one son.

: Married in 1994, divorced in 1995. They have one son. Peter Halsey Cook: Married in 1996, divorced in 2008. They have one daughter.

She has also had relationships with Moët-Chandon scion Olivier Chandon de Brailles and musician John Mellencamp.

Philanthropy

Brinkley has been active in politics and philanthropy, donating around $1 million to various Democratic groups and candidates, including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and the Democratic National Committee. She has participated in anti-nuclear protests and advocates for animal rights through PETA.

Real Estate

Christie Brinkley has made several wise real estate investments, primarily in the Hamptons, with her portfolio valued at approximately $60 million.

Mid-1990s Estate : Spent $2.7 million to assemble a 21-acre estate, listed for $7 million in 2004, $16 million in 2010, and finally sold for $15 million in June 2019.

: Spent $2.7 million to assemble a 21-acre estate, listed for $7 million in 2004, $16 million in 2010, and finally sold for $15 million in June 2019. Tower Hill : A 20-acre estate with a main house, guest house, and 50-foot observation tower, worth at least $40 million today. In October 2023, she gave a tour of this property to social media influencer Caleb Simpson.

: A 20-acre estate with a main house, guest house, and 50-foot observation tower, worth at least $40 million today. In October 2023, she gave a tour of this property to social media influencer Caleb Simpson. Other Hamptons Properties: Includes a five-bedroom estate built in 1843, featuring original details, a pool, chef’s kitchen, master suite, and private terrace overlooking the harbor.

