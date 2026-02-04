Christina Aguilar Siblings: Get to Know Theresa and Anthony

Christina Aguilar is a prominent Thai singer of mixed heritage, widely recognized as the “Thai Queen of Dance.”

Born on October 31, 1966, in Bangkok, Thailand, she is the daughter of Filipino musician Tony Aguilar and a French-Vietnamese mother named Margaret.

Her multicultural background, blending Filipino, French, Vietnamese, and Chinese influences, has shaped her distinctive presence in the Thai music scene.

She stands out as one of Thailand’s most successful female artists, particularly for pioneering dance-pop music in the country.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Christina has two siblings, a brother named Anthony and a sister named Theresa.

Her family shared a strong musical bond, often singing together at home, with her father serving as a key influence on her early interest in music.

She maintains a close relationship with her sister Theresa, as evidenced by public birthday tributes and family moments shared over the years.

Also Read: Cody Gibson Siblings: Meet Keith, Joshua and Jacob Gibson

Career

Aguilar launched her professional music career in 1990 with her debut album Ninja, which quickly became a massive success and was certified platinum.

She earned the distinction of being the first Thai artist to sell over one million albums (in cassette format), a feat she accomplished with her first four releases: Ninja, อาวุธลับ (Secret Weapon), Red Beat รหัสร้อน (Red Beat Secret Code), and Golden Eye.

Notably, Red Beat รหัสร้อน sold an extraordinary 3.5 million copies, contributing to her total album sales exceeding 11 million units across her discography, an unmatched record for a Thai female artist.

Her music blends T-pop, dance-pop, rock, jazz, and other genres, establishing her as a trailblazer in Thai pop and dance music.

She was signed to GMM Grammy from 1990 to 2011 and has continued performing and releasing music since.

Beyond her recording achievements, she has been involved in advocacy, including serving as a UNFPA Champion in Thailand to promote gender equality.

Accolades

Aguilar holds the title of the first woman in Thai history to sell over one million records and the only artist to achieve million-selling status with four consecutive albums.

In 1992, she received recognition at the MTV Video Music Awards, highlighting her global appeal.

She is celebrated as the “Queen of Dance” in Thailand and the “Queen of Million Cassettes” for her sales dominance.