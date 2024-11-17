Christina Aguilera Joins Sabrina Carpenter Onstage In Los Angeles Surprise Performance

Pop icon Christina Aguilera delighted fans of Sabrina Carpenter with an unexpected appearance during the “Espresso” singer’s concert in Los Angeles.

Aguilera joined Carpenter onstage at the Crypto.com Arena on Friday night, performing her classic hits “Ain’t No Other Man” and “What a Girl Wants.” Videos shared on social media captured the duo delivering a powerful performance to an enthusiastic crowd.

Dressed in coordinating dark outfits, Aguilera wore a black corset paired with tiny shorts and shimmering thigh-high boots, while Carpenter complemented her in an equally chic look.

Carpenter is set to continue her Los Angeles shows with two additional performances at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Saturday and Sunday.

This isn’t the first collaboration between the two artists. In September, Aguilera and Carpenter celebrated the 25th anniversary of Aguilera’s debut album during a special “Spotify Anniversaries” episode. The tribute included updated versions of Aguilera’s hits featuring Carpenter and MGK.

Reflecting on the milestone, Aguilera said, “I wanted to celebrate the 25th anniversary of my debut album in a way that brings together the past and present. Reimagining my songs with different styles and arrangements shows how all music can be timeless.”

Carpenter has often expressed her admiration for the Grammy-winning artist. In a recent interview with Paper Magazine, the 25-year-old pop star described Aguilera as “one of my very first idols and icons.”

“She’s very special to me. Those songs raised me,” Carpenter said, recalling how Aguilera’s music inspired her from the age of 11.