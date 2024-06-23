Church, Clubs Join in Opposing Proposed Taxes

The Catholic Church is calling on Kenyans to voice their concerns about the Finance Bill 2024.

In a statement issued at the Holy Family Basilica, the church criticized the bill as oppressive and endorsed calls for its rejection.

During Sunday’s sermon, leaders of the anti-Finance Bill demonstrations led by Gen Z and millennials urged Kenyans to support the nationwide protest, announcing peaceful demonstrations from Nairobi’s General Post Office (GPO) to the Kenya National Archives.

During the mass, a protester interrupted the service as he walked to the front chanting ‘Reject the Finance Bill’ while carrying a Kenyan flag.

The church has termed the current state of the bill as oppressive, calling on Kenyans to stand in solidarity.

Several other churches also joined in calling on the government to listen to the protesters.

Meanwhile, thousands of Kenyans across the country joined in singing patriotic songs as soon as the clock ticked midnight on Saturday.

It was all a part of the anti-Finance Bill 2024 demonstrations which kicked off last week, per a poster announcing ‘seven days of rage’ and outlining action points to be taken by protesting Kenyans in the lead-up to Tuesday’s demos.

One of the main agendas of the daily protest plan was the singing of patriotic songs and chants of ‘Ruto Must Go’ at exactly midnight, a call which encouraged DJs in various city clubs to alter their normal setlist and conduct the 10-minute protest break.

Another poster, titled ‘Reject Hour’, explicitly outlined the night plan – all nightclubs were instructed to stop music from 11:59 PM to 12:09 PM and pave the way for “Reject Finance Bill” chants.

Kenyans heeded the call almost to a man. From Nairobi to Nakuru, Kisumu to Kisii, nightclubs observed the 10-minute protest session, some singing protest songs, others singing the national anthem and making chants.

Revellers captured these moments and shared them on social media in unison.

At Cavalli in Nairobi, revellers joined in singing the Eric Wainaina classic “Daima”.

At Tamasha in Eldoret, partygoers erupted into “Ruto Must Go” chants while at Quiver Lounge in Nairobi’s Kilimani area, Kenyans sang the Juliani hit “Utawala”.

Even at a local pub in Karatina, drunks stood up and chanted, “Reject Finance Bill”.

The sessions were held in nightclubs and drinking dens from county to county – in Nanyuki, Nakuru, Machakos, Mombasa and Meru too.

Video clips from Saturday night show club MCs and DJs expertly conducting the sessions – at Platinum 7D in Nakuru, DJ Grauchi told patrons, “Tunaanza like this…” and then played Juliani’s ‘Utawala’.

At Yatch Lounge in Mtwapa, DJ Joe Mfalme led Kenyans in observing a moment of silence for murdered protester Rex Kanyike, asking revellers to light up their phone flashlights too.

June 23, was set as the day to ‘deplatform politicians in all churches’.

Monday, June 24, is the day to make a courtesy call to all members of parliament who voted ‘Yes’ to the Finance Bill.

A nationwide strike dubbed #TotalShutdownKE is on Tuesday, June 25, scheduled to take place across all counties, especially in Nairobi’s central business district.