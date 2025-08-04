Chwele/Kabuchai MCA James Mukhongo Dies After Cancer Battle

Chwele/Kabuchai Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) James Barasa Mukhongo has passed away after a long battle with cancer.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula condoled him on Monday, August 3, describing Barasa as a humble and dedicated leader who served his people with unwavering commitment.

“I knew James long before the titles and the political acclaim—when he was just a young man full of dreams, humility, and an extraordinary love for his people. I watched him rise, from being nominated as a councillor in 2002 to being elected as MCA in 2013, and never once did he waver in his service,” said Wetang’ula.

Barasa served as the chairperson of the Finance Committee in the Bungoma County Assembly. He was also the Ford Kenya Party Chairman in Kabuchai Constituency.

Speaker Wetang’ula praised Barasa’s leadership and strong connection with the community.

“His passing is a deep wound not just to his family and the people of Kabuchai but to all of us who were touched by his spirit, his kindness, and his unrelenting passion for community empowerment,” he said.

He added that Barasa was a friend to many and remained grounded in his values throughout his political journey.

“On behalf of my family, the National Assembly, and the Ford-Kenya Party, and from the depths of my own heart, I offer my sincere condolences to his family, friends, and the people of Chwele/Kabuchai Ward,” Wetang’ula said.