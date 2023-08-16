Citizen Crew Escape Shooting Drama, Robbed In Kibera Slums

A crew with Citizen Tv was Tuesday afternoon attacked and robbed as they were on duty in Kibera slums.

The three staff members were shooting in Lindi area when they were attacked by three gunmen who robbed them of their five mobile phones, two cameras and other valuables.

The crew were identified as Samuel Mwangi, Kairu Wachira and Ian Odhiambo.

They were on duty when they were attacked.

Police said three gunmen approached the crew and at gunpoint demanded cash and the equipment.

The gang then shot at one of the staff but the bullet missed him and hit a wall.

This prompted the crew to surrender.

Also Read: DP Ruto Blasts “Biased” Citizen TV As IEBC Clears Him to Contend for Presidency

One of them complained of trauma and was taken to hospital.

The gang escaped with the equipment. Police arrived at the scene and said they recovered a spent cartridge of 9mm.

No arrest was made so far but police said they are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, a suspected thug was electrocuted in an incident in the Mlolongo area, Athi River.

The incident happened at Magel Cartons Company where unknown looters had invaded the factory.

It was during the drama that one suspect was electrocuted by a naked live wire.

The body was removed to the City morgue pending autopsy and identification.

No arrest has been made so far in connection with the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...