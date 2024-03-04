Citizen Tv Senior Reporter Stephen Letoo Announces Public Wedding Date

Stephen Letoo, a senior reporter at Citizen TV, is set to tie the knot in a public wedding ceremony on April 20.

The polygamous journalist has begun distributing invitation cards for the event, which he previously discussed in an interview with a local media outlet.

“I am 100 percent polygamous, and for now, I don’t know where I will stop. The dowry keeps increasing. Moreover, I have a grand wedding planned, inspired by my chairman, the late Ole Ntimama. It will be a huge surprise. What I know is that on that day, he who will be joining will not ask who is opposing but who feels left out,” Letoo said.

According to one of the invitation cards shared with Letoo’s colleague Lilian Muli, the wedding venue is set to be at Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok County.

Attendees are requested to wear Maasai traditional attire.

Muli expressed her gratitude for the invitation, indicating her intention to attend and arrange her outfit accordingly.

“Thanks Bro @stephenletoo official, this one I must attend. Let me contact my designer for outfit,” Muli replied.

Last October, Letoo hosted a thanksgiving and housewarming party, attended by various political leaders, including Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu and Kisii Governor Simba Arati.

Colleagues from Citizen TV and friends also joined in the celebration of Letoo’s achievements.

Letoo believes that polygamy could help address jealousy issues that sometimes lead to violence in marriages.

According to him each wife in a polygamous marriage is financially independent and empowered in terms of investments and ownership.