City Hall brings down 275 illegal billboards in crackdown

Nairobi County has escalated its toughest crackdown yet on illegal billboards, with a total of 275 unapproved structures now removed across the city, far surpassing the earlier target of 100.

The ongoing cleanup, spearheaded by Urban Development and Planning Chief Officer Patrick Analo, has seen major progress along the Eastern Bypass, where all illegal billboards mounted on street lamp poles have been cleared.

Analo said the Eastern Bypass is a priority because it serves as a key gateway into the City of Nairobi from Eastern regions and Thika Road, making visual order and compliance essential.

This road traverses past the General Service Policy training centre, Administration Policy training College & the Jomo Kenya International Airport which are key security and transport installations.

“We have removed all illegal billboards along the Eastern Bypass. This road is a major entry corridor into the city, and we cannot allow companies to clutter it with unapproved structures,” Analo stated.

“Any company found erecting illegal billboards will face dire consequences within the law.”

He reiterated that the county will not tolerate firms that bypass regulations or fail to pay the required advertising fees, warning that those who continue to violate the law risk fines of up to Sh2 million.

Earlier hotspots including James Gichuru Road, Cotton road, Ole Nguruone Road, Mombasa Road, Lang’ata Road, and multiple roundabouts have similarly undergone major cleanups, with Saturday’s operations leading to more structures being pulled down around Lang’ata Road, Mombasa Road, and Nyayo Stadium Roundabout.

Analo said the intensified crackdown reflects Governor Johnson Sakaja’s broader agenda to restore order and protect the integrity of public spaces.

“This is part of Governor Sakaja’s commitment to deliver a city of order for all Nairobians,” he affirmed.

Nairobi County is urging members of the public to support the campaign by reporting any sightings of illegal billboards to the nearest Sub-County office or through the Toll-Free Number 1508.

The county has pledged that the cleanup will continue until all illegal outdoor advertising structures are removed and full compliance is restored citywide.

There has been a protest from a section of county officials that some of the structures were illegally erected. Some of the billboards are erected near residential houses which poses a danger in general.