Claire Foy net worth is estimated at $6 million, earned through a successful career as an English actress and producer. She is best known for her acclaimed portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix’s historical drama The Crown, a role that brought her global recognition and multiple major awards.

Foy has built her wealth through television, film, and producing projects, establishing herself as one of Britain’s most respected screen actresses.

Early Life

Claire Elizabeth Foy was born on April 16, 1984, in Stockport, Greater Manchester, England. She was raised in Leeds and Manchester by her parents, Caroline and David Foy, alongside her older siblings, Robert and Gemma. The family later moved to Longwick due to her father’s work as a salesman.

After her parents divorced when she was eight, Foy continued her education at Aylesbury High School before studying drama at Liverpool John Moores University. She later completed a one-year professional acting course at the Oxford School of Drama in 2007. After graduating, she moved to southeast London to pursue an acting career.

Career Beginnings

Claire Foy began her professional acting career while still in drama school, appearing in stage productions such as Watership Down and Top Girls. Her television debut came in 2008 with a pilot episode of the BBC Three series Being Human.

That same year, she gained wider recognition playing Amy Dorrit in the BBC adaptation of Little Dorrit. The series won a Primetime Emmy Award, and Foy received a nomination from the Royal Television Society, marking an early breakthrough in her career.

Rising Profile

In the early 2010s, Foy became a familiar face on British television, starring in series such as:

Upstairs Downstairs (2010–2012)

The Promise (2011)

White Heat (2012)

Her film career began with Season of the Witch (2011), followed by roles in Vampire Academy and Rosewater (both 2014). These projects steadily contributed to Claire Foy’s net worth and expanded her international visibility.

Wolf Hall

In 2015, Foy portrayed Anne Boleyn in the BBC miniseries Wolf Hall. Her performance received widespread praise and earned her a BAFTA Award nomination, further establishing her as a serious dramatic actress.

The Crown

Claire Foy’s career reached new heights in 2016 when she was cast as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s The Crown. Her nuanced portrayal of the monarch earned her:

Primetime Emmy Award

Golden Globe Award

Screen Actors Guild Award

Foy appeared in 20 episodes across the first two seasons, reportedly earning $40,000 per episode, totaling approximately $800,000. Following public discussion about pay disparity on the series, she later received $274,000 in back pay.

The Crown remains the single most significant contributor to Claire Foy net worth.

Film Career

Alongside The Crown, Foy built a strong film résumé, appearing in:

Unsane (2018)

First Man (2018), earning a Golden Globe nomination

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018)

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (2021)

My Son (2021)

Women Talking (2022)

Her performance in Women Talking was part of an ensemble cast that received multiple Best Ensemble awards.

Producing Work

In addition to acting, Foy has expanded her career behind the scenes. She served as an executive producer on the BBC series A Very British Scandal (2021), in which she also starred as Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll.

She has also been attached as both lead actress and producer on future television projects, further diversifying her income streams.

Personal Life

Claire Foy married actor Stephen Campbell Moore in 2014, and the couple welcomed a daughter, Ivy, in 2015. They announced their separation in 2018 and have remained on good terms while co-parenting.

In later years, Foy has spoken publicly about the importance of privacy and personal safety, following a high-profile stalking case that concluded in 2022.

Awards

Throughout her career, Claire Foy has received numerous accolades, including:

Two Primetime Emmy Awards

Golden Globe Award

Multiple BAFTA Award nominations

British Artist of the Year at the BAFTA/LA Britannia Awards

SeeHer Award at the Critics Choice Awards

Her work has been recognized by major critics’ groups and international film festivals.

Claire Foy Net Worth

