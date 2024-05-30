Climber Cheruiyot’s body to remain on Everest over risky retrieval, family says

The body of Kenyan climber Cheruiyot Kirui, who died while attempting to summit Mt. Everest without oxygen, will remain on the world’s highest mountain, according to his family.

This puts to an end to speculation about whether his remains would be returned home.

The family said Wednesday they made the difficult decision after extensive consultations and careful consideration of all factors.

According to a statement shared by his close friend James Muhia, his family did not want to risk anyone’s life by attempting to retrieve his body from the crevasse he fell into, which was about 48 metres from the world’s highest point.

“Cheruiyot fell into a crevasse 48 meters from the summit (8,848 meters) and retrieving his body from that high up would be risky for the rescue team, the family does not wish to endanger any life,” the statement said.

“Cheruiyot had a profound love for the mountains, and they loved him in return. We find solace in knowing he rests in his happy place.”

The family also expressed condolences to the family of Nawang Sherpa, who has yet to be located.

The family intends to hold a memorial service in Nairobi and Chepterit village, with details to be announced soon.

According to organisers, Kirui’s body was discovered a few metres below the summit of Mount Everest.

“He was on a daring mission to reach the summit without supplemental oxygen and was accompanied by a Nepali climber Nawang Sherpa, whose fate is still unknown,” said a Thursday report by the Nepali mountaineering news website Everest Today.

Cheruiyot, a banker working with the Kenya Commercial Bank, went missing with his guide Sherpa.