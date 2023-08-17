Clothes Made In Kenya Recalled In US Over A Choking Hazard

Over 100,000 pairs of jeans made in Kenya for babies and distributed at retail outlets in America have been recalled by the authorities

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said the pairs of jeans meant for babies have been deemed dangerous and hazardous to the wearers due to some faulty features that happened during manufacturing.

Babies and toddlers are said to be at risk during wearing the clothing items which are said to have metal snaps that could potentially fall off and choke them.

Retail outlets were instructed to reach out to the parents who purchased the items and facilitate the return process as a response to the identified safety concerns.

According to officials, among the 100,000 pieces, 97,400 were sold in the US, and 1,800 were sold in Canada, with each pair going for about Sh3,600 (USD25).

Clothes exported to the US are manufactured at garment companies operating in the Export Processing Zones (EPZ) in Nairobi and Machakos counties.

The clothes are exported under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) arrangements that give garment manufacturers in Africa preferential access to the US market.

The Dustbowl Wash jeans were sold exclusively by The Children’s Place stores across the country from September 2022 through March 2023 and the Telford jeans were sold from January 2023 through June 2023.

Secaucus, N.J.-based children’s wear retailer said the $25 bottoms were manufactured in Kenya, where government leaders, led by Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, are renewing efforts to revitalize the textile sector battling cheap secondhand garment imports.

Children’s apparel products commonly face compliance problems.

CPSC recalled flammable kids’ pajamas in June and February while Amazon robes were similarly found to put kids at risk of suffering burn injuries.

