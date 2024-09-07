Cobie Smulders, a talented Canadian actress, has accumulated a net worth of approximately $25 million. Best known for her role as Robin Scherbatsky on the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother, Smulders has built an impressive career across both television and film, including notable roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Cobie Smulders Net Worth $25 Million Date of Birth Apr 3, 1982 Place of Birth Vancouver Nationality Canadian Profession Model, Actor

Rise to Fame

Cobie Smulders’ career began with small roles on shows like Jeremiah, Tru Calling, and Smallville. However, her big break came in 2005 when she was cast as Robin Scherbatsky on How I Met Your Mother, a role she played throughout the show’s nine-season run, appearing in all 208 episodes. At the peak of her role, Smulders earned a salary of $225,000 per episode, which translated to approximately $6 million per season. On top of that, she continues to earn significant income from syndication royalties as the show remains a fan favorite.

Film Career

Outside of television, Cobie Smulders has achieved considerable success in film. One of her most notable roles has been as Maria Hill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She first appeared in The Avengers (2012) and went on to reprise her role in films such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Her work with the Marvel franchise elevated her profile in Hollywood, making her a recognizable face among global audiences.

Additional Projects

In addition to her Marvel roles, Smulders has appeared in other films like Safe Haven (2013), Delivery Man (2013), and The Lego Movie (2014), where she voiced Wonder Woman. She has also taken on roles in indie films such as The Intervention (2016) and worked alongside Tom Cruise in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016).

On the television side, Smulders has appeared in Netflix productions like A Series of Unfortunate Events and Friends from College. In 2019, she starred in the ABC crime drama Stumptown, playing the role of a PTSD-suffering veteran, further showcasing her range as an actress.

Personal Life

Smulders married actor and comedian Taran Killam in 2012, and the couple has two daughters. In her mid-twenties, while filming How I Met Your Mother, Smulders was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She underwent multiple surgeries and treatments and, by 2019, announced that she was in remission. Her battle with cancer has inspired her involvement in various charitable causes, including working with organizations like Save the Children and the Daily Bread Food Bank during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Real Estate

Cobie Smulders and her husband, Taran Killam, have made several real estate investments. In 2009, they purchased a property in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, which they later sold in 2017 for $1.4 million. In 2017, they also bought a $5.6 million home in LA’s Pacific Palisades, undergoing an extensive renovation. Their real estate investments have added to their overall financial portfolio.

Cobie Smulders Net Worth

Cobie Smulders net worth is $25 million.