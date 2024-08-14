Coby White Siblings: All About Tia and Will White

Alec Jacoby “Coby” White, born on February 16, 2000, in Goldsboro, North Carolina, is a professional basketball player for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA.

Standing 6’5″ and weighing 195 lbs, he played college basketball at the University of North Carolina, where he was a standout player.

Drafted 7th overall by the Bulls in the 2019 NBA Draft, he was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2020.

White is known for his scoring ability, setting a franchise record for most three-pointers in a quarter during his rookie season.

Siblings

Coby has two siblings, a sister named Tia and a brother named Will.

Will played basketball at Mars Hill University.

The White family has been a significant support system for Coby throughout his basketball career, particularly after the loss of their father, Donald White, in 2017.

College career

White had a standout season with the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2018-2019 NCAA basketball season, showcasing his talents and solidifying his status as a top prospect for the NBA.

He made an immediate impact as a freshman, starting all 36 games for the Tar Heels.

His ability to score and create plays for his teammates quickly earned him a prominent role on the team.

White averaged 16.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, demonstrating his scoring prowess and versatility on the court.

His proficiency from beyond the arc was particularly impressive, as he made 82 three-pointers, setting a new freshman record for the program.

One of the most memorable moments of his college career came when he scored a career-high 34 points in a thrilling game against Syracuse.

This performance showcased his potential as a dynamic scorer and playmaker, further solidifying his reputation as a rising star in college basketball.

Throughout the season, White played a crucial role in leading the Tar Heels to the NCAA Tournament, where they reached the Sweet 16.

His contributions were vital in several tournament games, helping the team compete against some of the best programs in the country.

NBA career

White was selected 7th overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 2019 NBA Draft, making history as the first player born in the 2000s to play in the NBA.

He made his debut on October 23, 2019, coming off the bench and contributing 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 7 assists in a close loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

This initial performance set the stage for an exciting rookie season.

During his rookie season, White achieved several notable milestones.

On November 12, 2019, he hit 7 three-pointers in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks, setting a Bulls franchise record for the most threes made in a single quarter.

He finished that game with 27 points, showcasing his scoring ability and knack for performing in clutch moments.

Additionally, on February 22 and 23, 2020, White scored a career-high 33 points in back-to-back games, becoming the first rookie in NBA history to achieve this feat off the bench.

His impressive performance throughout the season earned him a spot on the 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

As of now, White has played through five NBA seasons, all with the Chicago Bulls, averaging 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

His shooting percentages stand at 42.7% from the field and 36.9% from three-point range, reflecting his effectiveness as a scorer and shooter.

In addition to his scoring prowess, White has set multiple franchise records during his time with the Bulls.

On February 10, 2021, he made 8 three-pointers in a game, further establishing himself as a key offensive weapon alongside teammate Zach LaVine in a 129-116 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

On January 31, 2023, he became the fastest player in Bulls franchise history to reach 500 career three-pointers, accomplishing this milestone in just 237 games.