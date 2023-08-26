Coincidence? Tanzanians Also Grappling With Power Outage

Just like Kenyans, Tanzanians were also grappling with power outage.

In a notice released on Friday, The Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (TANESCO) informed Tanzanians of a power rationing that would last three days.

The rationing, TANESCO explained, would start on Saturday all the way to Monday between 7 am and 6 pm.

The power supplier said the rationing will allow for new connections by a contractor on the national transmission grid.

The affected areas include; Iringa District, Ruvuma, Mbeya, Songwe, Dodoma, Singida, Manyara, Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Simiyu, Tabora, Mwanza, Geita and Mara.

“Connection of this new power line is important as it will help boost supply in the districts of Kilombero, Ulanga and neighbouring areas as well as attract investors,” the notice read.

“We will continue to update you on the progress of the work until it is completed. We thank you for your patience for the period when power will be unavailable.”

Kenya Power in its latest notice said it had managed to restore power in the Mt Kenya region, JKIA and parts of the Nairobi Metropolitan.

In another update, the lighting company said, “Initial reports indicate that the power outage was caused by a fault on one of the generation plants”.

“We thank our customers for their patience as we continue with the restoration exercise.”

