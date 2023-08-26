Ballistic Tests Link 2 Guns Recovered from Suspects to 18 Robberies – Police

Two pistols that were recovered from two suspects in Kabete area, Nairobi have been linked to a record 18 robberies.

Detectives at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory have linked the firearms to the spate of robberies in Nairobi, Kiambu, Murang’a, Nakuru and Kajiado counties, so far.

Sleuths said had been relentlessly pursuing Ezekiel Kiarie and David Mwangi before their arrest on June 27, 2023 over their alleged involvement in a series of violent robberies.

Acting on a tip-off, detectives intercepted a lorry believed to be the vehicle used by the suspects in their criminal activities.

Read: Suspect Killed in Botched Robbery in Huruma

Upon a thorough search, they discovered two pistols hidden within the vehicle’s compartments.

Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin said they had conducted ballistic analysis on the weapons and realized they were involved in 18 cases so far.

The recovered firearms included a Ceska pistol serial number B022944 with a magazine loaded with two rounds of 9mm ammunition and a CZ P-07 pistol serial number C626319 with a magazine loaded with 12 rounds of 9mm caliber.

Amin said they are conducting more tests on the weapons and have asked regional police officers to check more to know if they have other cases.

Read Also: Thugs Shoot Two in Robbery at a Supermarket in Teso

The Ceska CZ 75B number B022944 was linked to robberies in Kabete in 2021, Kilimani in 2021, Kiambaa in 2021, Dagoretti in 2022, Thika West in 2022, two in Naivasha in 2022, Limuru in 2022 and Kiserian in 2022.

Other robberies linked to the gun took place in Kandara in 2022, Naivasha in 2022, Thika West in 2022, Ruiru in 2023, Naivasha in 2023, Thika West in 2023, Juja in 2023 while CZ P-07 S/No.

C626319 was linked to robberies in Kilimani in 2022 and Kabete in 2021.

More suspects are to be apprehended soon, police say.

Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...