Thugs Shoot Two in Robbery at a Supermarket in Teso

Gunmen raided a supermarket in Adungosi, Busia County and shot dead two people in a bizarre incident.

The victims include the owner of the premise and a bodaboda rider, police said.

The gang of three went to New Life Self-Service Mini Supermarket and demanded cash and other valuables at Ojamil shopping center.

Police said in the process, they shot Peter Muhia, 33 in the head killing him on the spot in the Saturday night incident.

Witnesses said the gang was armed with AK47 rifles during the robbery mission and that Muhia was shot at close range.

This prompted a confrontation that prompted the gang to open more fire.

It was in the process that they shot and killed a bodaboda rider who was outside the supermarket.

They then grabbed his motorcycle that they used to escape towards Uganda.

Police said they are investigating to establish if the rider was part of the gang. This followed reports he is the one who ferried the gang to the scene.

A team that arrived at the scene said they could not identify the rider then.

Nothing was stolen from the supermarket as the gang escaped the scene following the confrontation.

Police who visited the scene said they recovered three spent cartridges and an axe that was in the rider’s jacket.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and identification.

Police have asked their Ugandan counterparts for help to trace the gang for action.

Cases of attacks on premises and businessmen in the area have been on the rise amid calls to address the menace.

Teams of detectives have since been sent to the area to investigate the incidents so far reported.

