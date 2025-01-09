Colin Cowherd Siblings: All About Marlene

Colin Cowherd is a prominent American sports media personality, best known for hosting The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports Radio and Fox Sports.

Born on January 6, 1964, he began his career in broadcasting as a sports director and anchor before joining ESPN in 2003.

Cowherd is known for his outspoken opinions on sports, particularly the NFL and NBA.

He has been critical of several players but has consistently supported athletes like LeBron James and Sam Darnold.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Colin has a sister named Marlene. He often expresses appreciation for her on social media, particularly on National Siblings Day.

Career

Cowherd started as the play-by-play voice for the Las Vegas Stars, a minor league baseball team.

He then moved to television, becoming the sports director at KVBC-TV in Las Vegas. During this period, he won multiple Nevada Sportscaster of the Year awards, which helped establish him as a rising talent in sports media.

In 2003, Cowherd joined ESPN Radio, where he hosted “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.”

The show quickly gained popularity due to his provocative opinions and engaging style.

He also co-hosted “SportsNation” on ESPN2, a show that focused on sports news and debate.

Also Read: Emmanuel Acho Siblings: A Look at the Former NFL Player’s Family Tree

Additionally, Cowherd hosted “Colin’s New Football Show,” which covered NFL news and analysis.

His time at ESPN was marked by his ability to generate discussion and controversy, which often led to increased viewership and listenership.

After leaving ESPN in 2015, Cowherd joined Fox Sports. He continued hosting “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” which airs on FS1 and Fox Sports Radio.

The show remains popular for its lively discussions and debates on sports topics.

Cowherd also contributes to “Fox NFL Kickoff,” providing analysis and commentary on NFL games.

He has been involved in various other projects, including podcasts and digital content, further expanding his reach in the sports media landscape.

Beyond his work in traditional broadcasting, Cowherd is also a New York Times bestselling author. His books often focus on sports and personal development.

In 2021, Cowherd launched The Volume, a sports-talk podcast network that features various personalities and shows.

Accolades

One notable achievement is winning a local Sports Emmy for his work on “Buc Sunday” while serving as a sports anchor at WTVT-TV in Tampa.

This award highlights his early success in television broadcasting.

Cowherd also earned multiple Nevada Sportscaster of the Year awards during his time as sports director at KVBC-TV in Las Vegas.

These awards underscore his talent and dedication to sports journalism, establishing him as a respected figure in the industry.

In addition to his broadcasting achievements, Cowherd is a New York Times bestselling author. H

His book “You HERD Me!” became a bestseller, spending five weeks on the list in hardcover.

This success demonstrates his ability to connect with a wide audience beyond television and radio.