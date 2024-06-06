Colin Jost Sibling: All About Casey Jost

Colin Jost is an American comedian, writer and actor born on June 29, 1982, in Staten Island, New York City.

He has been a staff writer for NBC’s Saturday Night Live (SNL) since 2005 and co-anchor of Weekend Update since 2014.

Jost has also served as one of the show’s head writers from 2012 to 2015 and later from 2017 to 2022.

He has performed stand-up comedy and has appeared in various TV shows and movies, including How to Be Single and Tom & Jerry.

Jost has been recognized for his work, including being nominated for 14 Primetime Emmys and winning five awards.

He has also delivered remarks at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, where he has roasted various politicians and news organizations.

Sibling

Colin’s younger brother, Casey Jost, is a writer and producer who has worked on several TV shows and projects.

He is best known for his work on the popular TV show, Impractical Jokers, where he serves as a writer and producer for the show.

Casey has been involved with Impractical Jokers since its inception in 2011 and has contributed to the show’s success through his writing and production skills.

He has also worked on other TV shows, including The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Casey has also written for various comedy specials and has appeared as a guest on several TV shows, including The Late Late Show with James Corden and Conan.

In addition to his work in television, Casey has also written for several comedy websites and has been involved in various comedy projects.

He has also performed stand-up comedy and has appeared at several comedy festivals, including the Just for Laughs festival in Montreal.

Career

Jost has been a co-anchor of Weekend Update since 2014.

He has also served as one of the show’s head writers from 2012 to 2015 and later from 2017 to 2022.

Jost has been recognized for his work, including being nominated for 14 Primetime Emmys and winning five awards.

He has also delivered remarks at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, where he has roasted various politicians and news organizations.

In addition to his work on SNL, Jost has appeared in various TV shows and movies, including How to Be Single and Tom & Jerry.

He has also written for other TV shows, such as The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Jost has been married to actress Scarlett Johansson since October 2020 and has one child with her.

He has also performed stand-up comedy and has appeared at several comedy festivals, including the Just for Laughs festival in Montreal.

Jost has been involved in various projects, including writing a memoir titled, A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir, which was well received and appeared on the New York Times Bestseller List.

Also Read: James Franco Siblings: Meet Tom and Dave Franco Who are Also Actors

Awards and accolades

Jost has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career.

He has been nominated for 14 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

In 2018, Jost won the award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.

He has also received recognition from the Writers Guild of America, winning the award for Comedy/Variety Sketch Series in 2018.

Jost has been nominated for the same award in 2019, 2020 and 2022. In addition to these awards, he has won two Peabody Awards for his work on Saturday Night Live.

His work on the show has also been recognized by other organizations, including the New York Times, which named him one of the Best Comedians of the 2010s.

Jost has also made significant contributions to the world of literature, publishing four Shouts and Murmurs pieces in The New Yorker magazine.

He has also contributed to The New York Times Magazine, The Huffington Post, The Staten Island Advance and Radar. In 2020, he released a memoir, A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir, which became a New York Times bestseller.

Personal life

Jost and Scarlett Johansson started dating in 2017 and got engaged in May 2019. They married on October 29, 2020, in a private ceremony in Palisades, New York.

In August 2021, Johansson gave birth to their first child, a son named Cosmo Jost.

The couple has kept their personal life relatively private, but they have shared some glimpses of their family life on social media and in interviews.

Jost and Johansson have been praised for their strong and supportive relationship, with many admiring their ability to balance their careers and family life.

Despite the challenges that come with being in the public eye, the couple has shown a strong commitment to each other and their family.

As a new parent, Jost has spoken about the joys and challenges of fatherhood, saying that it has been a “life-changing” experience.

He has also been open about the importance of his family and how they bring him joy and fulfillment.