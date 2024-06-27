Colleen Ballinger, an American comedian, actress, singer, and YouTube personality, has a net worth of $12 million. She is best known for her internet character Miranda Sings, through which she gained immense popularity. Colleen’s YouTube channel, Psychosoprano, features videos of Miranda Sings and has garnered over 2 billion views and around 10 million subscribers. Additionally, she performs in comedy clubs and theaters worldwide.

Colleen Ballinger Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth November 21, 1986 Place of Birth Santa Barbara, California Nationality American Profession Comedian, Actress, Singer, and Youtube Personality

Early Life

Colleen Ballinger was born on November 21, 1986, in Santa Barbara, California, to Tim Ballinger, a sales manager, and Gwen Ballinger, a homemaker. Raised with two older brothers, Chris and Trent, and a younger sister, Rachel, Colleen was homeschooled during middle school before attending San Marcos High School. She later majored in vocal performance at Azusa Pacific University, graduating in 2008.

Colleen Ballinger Career

While still in university, Ballinger worked for Disney in California and gave private voice, movement, and piano lessons. She also performed at parties and in cabaret spaces. In 2009, she was cast as Kelsi Nielsen in “High School Musical” at Candlelight Pavilion Dinner Theatre in Claremont, California. Over the next few years, she contributed to various albums and played roles in off-Broadway productions.

Rise to Fame

In 2008, Ballinger created the character Miranda Sings, a quirky and talentless performer. The character is a satire of egotistical YouTube performers lacking in talent. Colleen began uploading videos of Miranda on her YouTube channel, quickly building a large audience. In 2009, she started performing live as Miranda Sings, touring major U.S. cities, Australia, Europe, Canada, and elsewhere.

Ballinger’s popularity grew further when she appeared as Miranda on the fifth season of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” with Jerry Seinfeld in 2014 and as a guest star in the 2016 YouTube Premium series “Prank Academy.” In 2016, she worked with Netflix to create the series “Haters Back Off,” centered around Miranda’s family life and road to YouTube fame. The series ran for two seasons.

Continued Success

Ballinger’s YouTube channel expanded beyond Miranda Sings content to include more diverse videos about her life, shows, and tours. She has amassed over 5 billion views across her channels. In 2019, a Netflix comedy special, “Miranda Sings Live,” was filmed at the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater and released in June of that year.

Personal Life

After college, Ballinger moved to New York to pursue performing opportunities but returned to the West Coast in 2012 due to her growing YouTube channel. She married fellow YouTuber Joshua Evans in 2015, but they divorced in 2016. In 2018, she married actor Erik Stocklin, whom she had cast in “Haters Back Off.” They have three children: a son named Flynn, born in December 2018, and twins Maisy and Wesley, born in November 2021.

Philanthropy

Ballinger has used her fame for philanthropy, conducting an annual fundraiser since 2015 to benefit children with cancer, often donating to hospitals or directly to families. In 2019, she joined fellow YouTuber The Game Theorists, raising over $1.3 million for St. Jude’s. She continues to operate her fundraiser annually.

Real Estate

In December 2015, Colleen purchased a home in Encino, California, for $2.5 million. She listed it for sale in January 2023 for $3.75 million, later lowering the price to $3.5 million. In November 2022, she bought a home in Santa Barbara, California, for $6.2 million.

Colleen Ballinger Net Worth

