Comedian Conan O’Brien to host 2025 Oscars

Comedian Conan O’Brien will host the 2025 Oscar awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced.

This is O’Brien’s first time hosting the biggest night on the US entertainment calendar, following two consecutive years of late-night television star Jimmy Kimmel in the role.

“America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars,” O’Brien said in a Friday statement, poking fun at his new gig.

The 97th Academy Awards will air on 2 March in Hollywood, California.

“[O’Brien] is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement.

“His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best – honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.”

The 61-year-old comedian is an Emmy-award winning writer and producer who spent years as a late-night television host with “Late Night with Conan O’Brien”, “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien” and “Conan.”

Before that, he spent time as a writer for both Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons.

He has hosting experience under his belt, having twice previously hosted the Emmy Awards as well as the MTV Movie Awards. O’Brien also twice emceed the White House Correspondents dinner.

He now has a popular podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

Media reports say Kimmel – who has hosted the Oscars four times in the past eight years – and comedian John Mulaney both turned down offers for this year’s gig.

Others, including Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler and Dwayne Johnson were also approached to host, Deadline reported earlier this year.

By BBC News