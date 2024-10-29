Comedian Jay Johnston Sentenced To Federal Prison For Role In Capitol Riot

Comedian Jay Johnston has been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot.

Johnston, 56, pleaded guilty in July to a felony charge for obstructing law enforcement as they attempted to stop rioters from breaching the U.S. Capitol.

Known for his roles in shows like Bob’s Burgers, Mr. Show, and Arrested Development, Johnston’s Hollywood career came under scrutiny after he was identified as a participant in the Capitol attack.

Following his identification, Johnston was removed from his role as Jimmy Pesto on Bob’s Burgers in December 2021.

His lawyer argued that Johnston’s high-profile status led to unfair treatment, asserting he has been effectively “blacklisted” from Hollywood and has been working as a handyman to make a living.

During the hearing in Washington, D.C., Johnston called his actions “reprehensible,” while Judge Carl Nichols described his involvement as “troubling” given his career success.

Bodycam and CCTV footage showed Johnston allegedly participating in a group attack on officers defending a Capitol entrance and carrying a stolen police shield. One officer was reportedly injured at that location.

Prosecutors cited Johnston’s messages after the riot, where he downplayed the attack as media exaggeration, as evidence that he showed “little remorse.” They also presented a Halloween photo of Johnston dressed as the “QAnon Shaman” two years after the riot.

Johnston’s sentencing adds to the nearly 1,500 individuals charged in relation to the January 6 riot, with over 900 pleading guilty and more than 180 convicted.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has suggested he may pardon some rioters if re-elected but has provided no details on whom he would pardon or the criteria for doing so.