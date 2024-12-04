Confusion Over Decision to Close Boarding Sections in 348 Schools

The Ministry of Education circular directing the closure of boarding sections in 348 schools across the country over safety concerns has been received with widespread criticism from stakeholders, who maintain they were not involved or consulted.

Owners of some of the schools are accusing the ministry of causing unnecessary panic among parents and learners.

They say no assessment was done as alleged by the ministry.

Major concerns pointed out during the assessment exercise include dormitory safety, sanitation, fire equipment maintenance, and overall learner welfare.

Officials expect more chaos ahead of the start of learning in January.

The Ministry of Education, however, maintains that all the affected schools were sufficiently engaged beforehand.

The September 6 Hillside Endarasha Academy fire sparked a nationwide Ministry of Education assessment of all boarding schools.

The government says all suspended schools have been given time to comply, and will be reinstated immediately they do so.

“We advocate for a situation where there is intense stakeholder engagement, especially on very critical matters like this. There are people worried out there asking, ‘Where am I going to take my child?” Joseph Wasikongo from Elimu Yetu Working Coalition said.