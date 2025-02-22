Congo frees opposition leader and former president’s ally Kabund

Democratic Republic of Congo has freed an opposition leader and the president’s former right-hand man, Jean-Marc Kabund, his lawyer said on Friday, ending his imprisonment on charges including contempt of the head of state.

The one-time vice president of parliament and lawmaker had a falling out with President Felix Tshisekedi in 2022, after which he launched his own political party. He was arrested in August of that year and sentenced to seven years in prison.

His lawyer, Ghislain Mwanji said Kabund was free, without giving further details. The justice ministry also confirmed his release. Kabund has received a presidential pardon, a spokesperson for the president’s office said.

His release comes as authorities in Kinshasa face mounting pressure due to a conflict in eastern provinces with Rwandan-backed rebels, whose recent capture of two major cities has fanned fears of a wider war in the region.

The crisis has provoked open speculation about Tshisekedi’s ability to control the security and political situation, with some members of the fractious opposition openly predicting his presidency will not last.

Kabund was a leading figure behind Tshisekedi’s rise to power and their fallout highlighted emerging fault-lines in the country’s leadership.

In 2022, he said the case against him was proof that Congolese institutions were being exploited to serve political interests.

At the time, Human Rights Watch cited his detention as an example of the administration’s growing intolerance for dissenting voices.

By Agencies