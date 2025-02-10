Connor Bedard Siblings: Getting to Know Madi

Connor Bedard, born on July 17, 2005, is a 19-year-old Canadian professional ice hockey center for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Widely regarded as one of hockey’s top prospects, he’s quickly become a key player for his team.

Recently, former NHL player Paul Bissonnette has commented on Bedard’s improved faceoff skills, attributing the progress to their work together at the 2025 Winter Classic Game.

Despite this, Bissonnette has also expressed some criticism of Bedard’s overall performance this season, to which Bedard has acknowledged his awareness of his own shortcomings.

Siblings

Connor has an older sister named Madi. Their parents are Tom and Melanie Bedard, and they grew up in North Vancouver, Canada.

Madi is a trained gymnast who played an important role in Connor’s athletic development. She would join Connor on the ice for skating when they were children.

During the pandemic in 2019, Madi supported Connor by joining him in Sweden while he played there, helping with his training and providing comfort.

Career

Bedard is a Canadian professional ice hockey center for the Chicago Blackhawks of the NHL.

Considered a top prospect, he was drafted first overall by the Blackhawks in 2023 and debuted the same year. In 2024, Bedard won the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year.

Bedard was selected first overall by the Regina Pats in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft and earned the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as the league’s top rookie.

In his third WHL season, he won the Bob Clarke Trophy as the league’s leading scorer and the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as MVP.

He also received honors as the CHL’s Top Scorer and Player of the Year.

Bedard won championships with Canada’s national under-18 team in 2021 and the national junior team in 2022 and 2023.

His performance in the 2023 World Junior Championships set records, leading to the MVP title. He was also the first to receive the IIHF Male Player of the Year award.

Bedard signed with the Blackhawks on his 18th birthday and debuted on October 10, 2023. He scored his first NHL goal on October 11.

Bedard was selected for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game but was later excluded due to injury.

He finished the season with 22 goals and 61 points in 68 games, leading all NHL rookies, and was awarded the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year.

Bedard’s impact extended beyond the WHL. He represented Canada on the international stage multiple times, showcasing his skills in high-pressure situations.

He helped lead Canada to gold medals at the U18 World Championship and the World Junior Championship (twice).

His performance at the 2023 World Junior Championship was particularly memorable.

He broke numerous scoring records and was named tournament MVP, further cementing his status as a future star.

The Chicago Blackhawks, a team rebuilding and looking for a new face of the franchise, eagerly drafted Bedard first overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Expectations were sky-high, and Bedard faced immediate pressure. He quickly signed his entry-level contract and made his NHL debut to immense anticipation.

Despite the pressure and challenges of transitioning to the NHL, Bedard showed flashes of brilliance in his rookie season.

He became a focal point of the Blackhawks’ offense, demonstrating his offensive skills, playmaking ability, and determination.

Despite an injury interrupting his season, he still managed to lead all NHL rookies in scoring, ultimately earning him the Calder Memorial Trophy as the league’s rookie of the year.

Accolades

Bedard has received several prestigious awards and honors throughout his career.

These include the WHL Exceptional Player Status (2020), Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy (2021), Bob Clarke Trophy (2023), and Four Broncos Memorial Trophy (2023).

He has also received CHL Awards, including the CHL Top Scorer Award (2023), CHL Top Draft Prospect Award (2023), and CHL Player of the Year (2023).

In the NHL, Bedard’s accolades include the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence (2023), NHL All-Star Game selection (2024), Calder Memorial Trophy (2024), and NHL All-Rookie Team (2024).

On the international stage, he was named to the World U18 Championship Media All-Star Team (2021), World Junior Championship Best Forward (2023), World Junior Championship Media All-Star Team (2023), and was the World Junior Championship MVP (2023).

He also received the IIHF Male Player of the Year (2023).

Bedard has also achieved several milestones early in his NHL career.

In November 2023, he became the youngest player in 79 years to record a four-point game, with two goals and two assists in a 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He led all rookies and the Chicago Blackhawks in goals (22), assists (39), and points (61), despite missing 14 games due to injury, and became the second-youngest player in NHL history to lead rookies in all three categories.

Bedard has won several medals in his international hockey career, including a gold medal from the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship and two gold medals from the World Junior Championships in 2022 and 2023.

He scored 30 goals in 27 games across various international junior competitions, including two U18 World Championships and two full World Junior Championships.