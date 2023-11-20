Conor McGregor’s Phenomenal Rise: Unraveling His Net Worth

Conor McGregor, the illustrious Irish professional fighter, commands a net worth of $200 million, a testament to his prowess in the world of combat sports. This staggering figure comprises significant earnings, including a $100 million purse from the historic 2017 bout against Floyd Mayweather, a $50 million windfall from the intense clash with Khabib in 2018, and a monumental pre-tax income of $200 million from the sale of his whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve, in April 2021.

As of the latest update, McGregor’s cumulative career earnings from fighting stand at an estimated $235 million, a remarkable testament to his impact on the sport. In the period between June 2018 and June 2019 alone, McGregor earned a noteworthy $47 million from salaries, purses, and endorsements.

Conor McGregor Early Life

Conor Anthony McGregor was born on July 14, 1988, in Crumlin, Ireland. His journey into the world of combat sports began at the age of 12 when he started training at a boxing club. Excelling in soccer as a child, McGregor’s athletic trajectory took an unforeseen turn towards mixed martial arts (MMA). McGregor’s amateur MMA debut at 18 marked the commencement of a remarkable career, fueled by dedication and resilience.

Conor McGregor UFC Journey

In February 2013, McGregor’s talent caught the attention of UFC President Dana White during a visit to Dublin. The subsequent signing catapulted McGregor into the UFC spotlight, and his debut against Marcus Brimage in April 2013 resulted in a resounding victory. McGregor’s journey in the UFC was marked by strategic prowess and knockout performances, earning him accolades and establishing him as a rising star.

McGregor’s biggest UFC paydays include significant bouts against formidable opponents. His earnings stood at $3.285 million for defeating Chad Mendes at UFC 189 (July 11, 2015), $4.5 million for a 13-second victory over Jose Aldo (December 11, 2015), and a reported $5.6 million for each of the Nate Diaz fights at UFC 196 (March 5, 2016) and UFC 202.

Landmark Floyd Mayweather Fight

In a historic crossover event on August 26, 2017, McGregor transitioned from the MMA cage to a boxing ring to face undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather. The bout became one of the most lucrative pay-per-view (PPV) events, generating 4.3 million buys. McGregor’s guaranteed $30 million purse, coupled with PPV bonuses, endorsements, and merch sales, propelled his total earnings from the fight to over $100 million.

Proper No. Twelve Whiskey Venture

McGregor’s entrepreneurial acumen came to the fore with the launch of Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey in September 2018. The brand’s success led to a strategic partnership with Proximo Spirits, and by mid-2020, the company acquired a 49% equity stake for $250 million. In April 2021, McGregor and partners finalized the sale of their remaining 51% stake to Proximo Spirits, valuing the deal at a potential $600 million. McGregor stands to earn $200 million in total from Proper No. Twelve if all milestones are achieved.

Conor McGregor Wife

In his personal life, McGregor has been in a relationship with his fiancée, Dee Devlin, since 2008.

Conor McGregor Children

The couple shares three children. Raised Catholic, McGregor has two sisters, Erin and Aoife, further enriching the tapestry of his life beyond the spotlight.

