Construction Must Stop at 6 pm, Not to be Done on Weekends – Nema Says

The National Environment Management Authority of Kenya (NEMA) issued strict directives to the construction firms in Nairobi and other parts of the country.

In a statement published on its X account on Thursday, October 24, 2024, after the Nema environmental inspectors undertook surveillance on night construction, the authority cautioned firms against constructing buildings at night, stating that any construction is supposed to stop at 6 pm.

The authority also stated that construction is not to be done on weekends, adding that developers should adhere to their license conditions.

“Surveillance on night constructions was also undertaken to ensure that developments adhere to their license conditions. Any construction is supposed to stop at 6 pm and is not to be done on weekends,” the statement read.

There has been an uproar over construction works that happen at night in estates. This has caused much anguish among many residents amid protests that were never heard.

Apart from the crackdown on night construction, the Nema’s inspectors also conducted surveillance and enforcement at entertainment joints located in Nairobi and its environs to ensure that they adhered to the authority’s noise pollution regulations.

Additionally, the inspectors added that entertainment joints located in residential areas should put off music-amplifying equipment or soundproof their facility.

“Tonight environmental inspectors are undertaking surveillance and enforcement on noise pollution in Nairobi’s Kilimani, Hurligham, Westlands, and Upper Hill, among other areas.”

“Entertainment joints such as clubs located in residential areas are required to put off their music-amplifying equipment or soundproof their facility in line with the air quality regulations.

This comes after Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry Cabinet Secretary (CS) Aden Duale directed the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) to launch a major crackdown in Nairobi.

According to Duale, the crackdown that will be conducted in a multi-agency operation will be headed by the NEMA police unit and will target pollution by noise from nightclubs, nighttime construction, improper waste disposal, and air quality.

Duale further stated the authority will not permit clubs in residential areas unless they fully comply with soundproofing and environmental laws.

“I have directed NEMA’s Nairobi office to launch a major crackdown on pollution, targeting noise from clubs, nighttime construction, improper waste disposal, and air quality,” Duale stated.

“The multi-agency operation, led by the NEMA Police Unit, marks the beginning of a nationwide anti-pollution campaign. Going forward, NEMA will not permit clubs in residential areas unless they fully comply with soundproofing and environmental laws. The era of impunity by club owners and private developers must end.”