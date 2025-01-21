Protests as Construction Worker is Fatally Stabbed as He Escorts Son to School in Mathare

A man was stabbed and killed in a robbery as he escorted his son to a daycare centre in Mathare slums, Nairobi.

Michael Oworo, 32 was Monday morning escorting his three-year-old son to a daycare centre to enable him go for work at a construction site when he was attacked.

Locals said they heard commotion and screams on Monday morning and when they rushed to the scene to establish the source they stumbled on the body of Oworo lying in a pool of blood.

The minor stood a few meters away crying unsure what to do next after the murder of the father.

Oworo wanted to drop the son at the center and then proceed to a construction site where he worked as a mason for a living when he was attacked.

Locals said the murder happened in a robbery mission.

The victim must have tried to fight off the attack leading to the fatal stabbing, police and locals said.

The body had a stab wound in the chest believed to have been inflicted by a sharp object, police and witnesses said.

At the scene of the incident, an open lunch box – containing food (ugali and omena) lay scattered on the dusty road, police said adding this was the food for the child for the day.

Police said the assailant is known only as Alphonse alias Ali and efforts to arrest him are ongoing.

Neighbours who rushed to the scene said they found the child aged about three crying after witnessing the attack.

The responders called an ambulance, which arrived there minutes later but attendants declared him dead at the scene.

According to the neighbours, the deceased was a single father.

He had reportedly been living alone with the son since he was three months old.

The residents protested the incident as they raised concerns over rising cases of insecurity in Mathare 4A, area.

Angry residents on Monday morning temporarily blocked the police from collecting the body with many accusing the officers of ineptitude.

The officers managed to pick the body to the Nairobi Funeral Home, after a protracted ‘fight’ and negotiation with the angry residents.

Police said they are looking for the assailant.