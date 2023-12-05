Controller of Budget Nyakang’o Released on Sh500,000 Bail

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o has been released on a Sh500,000 cash bail.

Ms Nyakang’o on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to four counts of conspiracy to defraud and forgery.

She was arrested in Mombasa over a complaint made against her and 10 others back in 2016.

Her co-accused include Jackson Ngure Wanjau, Susan Kendi, James Makena Wanyagi, John Muchira Kithaka, Jane Karuu Ndanvi and Muthoni Elphas.

The others are Joan Chumo, Mercy Ndura Mukora, Gregory Mwangangi Mailu and Michael Kipkurui.

She and the ten are accused of conspiracy to defraud contrary to Section 317 of the Penal Code, operating a Sacco without a Licence Contrary to Section 24 as read with Section 66 of the Sacco Societies Act, 2008, forgery and uttering a false document c/s 353 of the Penal Code.

The Office of Director of Public Prosecutions approved the charges in a letter to the DCI on November 30.