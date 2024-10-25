Cooper Kupp scores in his return for the Rams; McVay anticipates WR will remain in action

In the Los Angeles Rams’ 30-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua played together for the first time since Week 1.

Sean McVay, the head coach, would like it to continue that way. Following reports that the Rams approached teams about dealing Kupp before the Nov. 5 trade deadline, McVay stated that he was “really glad” to have Kupp back on the field. “And I expect it to remain that way,” McVay said.

Kupp, who had been out since spraining his ankle in Week 2, finished with five catches for 51 yards and a touchdown. Nacua led the team with seven catches for 106 yards and nine targets.

“Teams reached out,” McVay remarked when questioned about the trade rumours. “Some of the things that I’ve seen out there, they’re just not true.”

Kupp said he is “not thinking about that stuff,” but he did think there was something “kind of cool about all that stuff going on outside of the facility, but on a short week, every minute spent preparing, trying to get ready to come out here and play.”

“And so it gave me the opportunity to focus in on just being where my feet are, being able to prepare as best I can and come out here and let it rip,” Kupp told the crowd. “And all that stuff is what it is.”

While the Rams expected Kupp to return after missing Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Nacua’s return was kept under wraps. Nacua sprained his PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) during Week 1 and was placed on injured reserve. The Rams began his 21-day practice window to return from IR on Tuesday and activated him before Thursday’s game.

McVay said he learnt Monday from Reggie Scott, vice president of sports medicine and performance, that Nacua may play on Thursday rather than in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks.

“[Nacua] said, ‘I don’t know, I’m feeling pretty good,'” McVay recalled. “He went for a workout session, ran routes, and did an excellent job. His movement appeared to be good. I spoke with him and asked, “Do you want to give this thing a shot?” And he said “yes.”

McVay, who has preached the significance of “return to performance” vs. “return to play” when discussing players coming from injury, said Nacua “had shown that he was ready for that performance.”

“And this guy’s attitude, his thinking… “He’s a war daddy, a stud,” McVay stated. “I adore his playful energy and what he provides. He was ready to go tonight, and he had a significant impact on the game.

Nacua was unable to participate in padded practice due to the short week and Thursday night’s game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford stated that he has thrown Nacua “one, maybe two balls in practice this week, and that’s the first time since the first game.”

It was Nacua’s seventh game with 100 receiving yards in 19 career games. According to ESPN Research, that is tied with Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson for the second-most in a player’s first 20 career Super Bowl games.

The Rams scored a season-high 30 points on Sunday, erasing a 10-game streak of fewer than 30 points, according to ESPN Research.

And, while McVay stated that “everybody had a hand” in the victory today, there’s no denying that the return of Kupp and Nacua added “spark” and “energy” to the offence.

“There’s a confidence, there’s a comfort, there’s a rapport that’s been established with Matthew [Stafford] and Cooper [Kupp] over the years and then Puka [Nacua] and Matthew last year and then leading into this season,” says McVay. “So, these guys are ballers.

“Matthew brought out the best in everyone.” But I felt Puka and Cooper were prepared to go. They had an impact.