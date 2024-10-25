NFL star Josh Reynolds shot in back of head after leaving Denver strip club

Josh Reynolds, a wide receiver with the Denver Broncos, received “minor injuries” in a gunshot in Denver over a week ago.

According to court documents obtained by 9News, the incident occurred in the early morning hours of October 18. It incident reportedly occurred shortly after Reynolds and some of his pals left a strip club in the Denver region.

Two drivers apparently began to follow Reynolds and his associates as they attempted to escape the area, and shots were fired. According to 9News, gunshots injured the back of Reynolds’ skull and his left arm. Reynolds allegedly wasn’t the only person injured in the incident; one unidentified man was hit in the back.

Two males were arrested in connection with the shooting on Wednesday, according to 9News.

Any conceivable motivation for the shooting has yet to be determined.

Reynolds, who was picked in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft, is in his debut season with the Broncos, having previously played for the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, and Detroit Lions. In five games for Denver during the 2024 regular season, he has 183 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown, and eight first downs.

After playing in each of the Broncos’ first five games, he has missed the last two. He is now on injured reserve with a fractured finger, and the Broncos have a 1-1 record with Reynolds out.

Denver defeated the New Orleans Saints on October 17, but lost to the Los Angeles Chargers a few days before on October 13.

The Broncos’ next regular-season game is Oct. 27 against the 1-6 Carolina Panthers, and a win would bring their season record to 5-3.

NFL fans may breathe a sigh of relief knowing that Reynolds was not gravely harmed in the incident and will hopefully be back on the pitch before the end of the season.