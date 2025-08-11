Cop arrested after losing his pistol in bar in Migori

A police officer was Sunday arrested after he reported he had lost his pistol in unclear circumstances in a bar in Kehancha town, Migori County.

The corporal of police attached to the local DCI offices had been to a bar in the area in the company of a female reveler when he realized his Duma pistol with 15 bullets went missing.

The woman he was with was arrested after the about 9 pm drama. A search was conducted but the weapon was not found. A stranger was earlier seen engaging the two before she vanished and it is suspected she stole the weapon.

It was then that the officer reported the matter and he was detained together with the woman as investigations go on, police said.

Meanwhile, detectives are investigating the ownership of a shotgun that was recovered from a farm in a village in Msambweni, Kwale County.

A 15-year-old boy who was cultivating a farm in Munje village said he stumbled on the firearm on August 8. Police were called to the scene and declared the weapon was serviceable.

The weapon was taken for ballistic tests to establish the ownership, if any.

Cases where licensed firearm holders are losing their weapons have been on the rise. They are pending under probe.

For instance, police said a businessman was attacked and robbed of his pistol in an incident in Garissa Town. The victim is a licensed gun holder. He told police that on August 5 he was attacked by three men in Buriburis area as he walked from a mosque to his home.

The incident, he said happened at about 8 pm. He added one of his attackers was armed with an AK47 rifle, a pistol and crude weapons and had covered their faces.

The attackers seemed to have been waiting for him before they struck him in the head. He fell unconscious before the gang ransacked him and grabbed his Glock 17 pistol with 14 bullets and Sh3,000 he had.

The attackers escaped the scene and when the victim gained consciousness, he found them gone. Police said they are investigating the incident and that no arrest or recovery had been made.