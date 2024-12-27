Cop Arrested During Raid on Shisha Joint on Ngong Road

A police officer was arrested in a multi agency led operation on a shisha joint along Ngong Road, Nairobi.

The team was responding to claims of drug and sex trafficking.

Astounding details have emerged regarding the meticulously executed operation carried out by sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) and Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) leading to the bust of laced shisha drug den.

Police said the joint has been under the surveillance for sex and drug trafficking.

Under the coordination of a multi-agency team the operation unfolded as the investigators descended upon a residence within Muchai road.

Upon gaining entry, law enforcement agents arrested the police officer constable Hajir Mohamed Ahmed who is the owner of the premises.

The officer was armed with an unlicensed CZ Pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.

The raid also resulted in the seizure of 20 rounds of 7.62 by 39mm ammunitions, CZ Pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition, marijuana and Shisha Bongs suspected to be laced with drugs.

Prior intelligence received by the multi-agency team established that, underage sex trafficking and drug peddling occurs at the lounge with the police officer and his wife who was not present during the raid, being involved in the vice.

Further information indicated that the underage girls were of a neighboring country trafficked from refugee camps.

Upon arrest, the officer was booked at Muthaiga Police Station awaiting arraignment before the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Law Courts.

Cases of drug trafficking and consumption are rampant in such joints, police say.