Cop Fatally Shoots Prison Officer in Kitale Liquor Shop Altercation

A police officer shot dead a Kenya Prison Service officer at a liquor shop in Kitale town after an argument.

The officer also shot and injured himself in an attempt to take his own life, police and witnesses said.

The deceased, a driver at Kitale Main Prison, was waiting to take remand prisoners from the Law Court to the prison.

He had ventured into the liquor shop and was joined by the officer when the incident happened.

It’s not clear what sparked the shooting, which took place at 4 pm next to the Kitale Law Courts.

The police officer, armed with a pistol, opened fire on the prison officer after an argument.

Patrons of the establishment, including another prison officer, fled the scene during the incident.

Shopkeepers in the area closed their shops and ran for safety as the suspect allegedly threatened to harm anyone in the vicinity after the shooting.

Several fellow officers who had arrived near the scene tried in vain to reason with the suspect.

The officers moved in after realising that the two, the deceased officer and his killer, were lying down.

The officers disarmed the constable before handcuffing him, bundled him into the vehicle and rushed him to Kitale County Hospital with wounds to his hand and leg.

Trans Nzoia County Commissioner Gideon Oyagi and Trans Nzoia West police boss Patrick Gaitariria visited the scene.

They termed the incident unfortunate and announced investigations are ongoing to establish the motive.

The body of the prison officer was taken to Kitale County morgue.

This could be linked to trauma, which is the leading cause of death among police and prison officers.

There is a spike in such incidents where officers use their guns to harm or kill and try to die by suicide.

Efforts are being made to address the trend, officials say.