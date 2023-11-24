Tragedy as Cop is Fatally Stabbed in Fight in Tana River

A police officer was found dead after being stabbed in the stomach in Tarasaa village, Tana River County.

The body of constable Elijah Lekishon who was attached to Kilelengwani police patrol base was found lying in a pool of blood in a house.

The assailant who had been with him was missing in the Thursday morning incident.

Neighbours told police the assailant and the officer had fought before he was stabbed in the head.

It is not clear what prompted the fight that turned fatal.

The body had a deep cut on the forehead, police said.

A known female suspect who was with him is missing and efforts to trace her are ongoing, police said.

Neighbours said the two fought before the woman picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed the officer killing him.

A blood-soaked knife was recovered near the deceased body.

The scene was processed and the body of the deceased was removed to Malindi Sub County Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Police said they are looking for the woman for questioning as part of the probe into the murder.

The family of the deceased was informed of the same.